Lucas’s imagined MAGA man is, contrary to the song title, definitely racist. He uses the n-word with gusto, and though at first he simply claims it’s not fair he doesn’t get to use it when black people do, he ends up spitting it as a blatant slur. His argument, such as it is, is that he thinks black people are lazy, entitled, violent complainers. It’s hard to imagine many on the anti-Trump side finding these ugly thoughts novel, and it’s hard to imagine many on the pro-Trump side not claiming the character is an unfair caricature. Still, we’re told the guy’s open-minded. He ends his verse, “But there’s two sides to every story / I wish that I knew yours.”

The other side of the story then arrives in a point-by-point response from an imagined black person. He starts with venom—“With all disrespect / I don't really like you white motherfuckers, that's just where I'm at”—but then gets to explaining his point of view: “You don’t know what it’s like to mind your business / And get stopped by the cops and not know if you ‘bout to die or not.” In the video, the MAGA character listens and seems to become more pensive as the anti-MAGA character raps at him. At the end, the two hug and then appear to chat more calmly.

The implication is that simply sitting across from the person you consider your foe and hearing their case, angrily made, will bring about reconciliation. Of course, that’s not the dynamic we see playing out in the average Twitter battle between people with Pepe the Frog and Hillary Clinton for avatars.

I haven’t fully figured out if Janelle Monáe’s “Americans” deserves to be put in this category of bickering ballads, but there is definitely a dialectic within it. At some points, Monáe sings from the perspective of a progressive champion: “Seventy-nine cent to your dollar / All that bullshit from white-collars / You see my color before my vision.” At other points, she inhabits a conservative stereotype: “I like my woman in the kitchen / I teach my children superstitions / I keep my two guns on my blue nightstand.” It’s not clear whether the two perspectives are directly addressing one another, but it is clear what they have in common. “Don’t try to take my country, I will defend my land / I’m not crazy, baby, naw, I’m American,” goes the chorus: a line that both sides, in their way, might claim.

Monáe isn’t pretending to weight both sides equally. The song, a brisk and radiant anthem, is laced with spoken-word sermons about including Mexican immigrants and gay people in the national dream. Monáe’s clear message is that it’s not just those who keep guns on their nightstand who should be able to claim the title of American. Whether that’s a notion that the traditionalist types Monáe sometimes sings from the perspective of are ever going to accept is besides the point. She’s acknowledging the national divide, and stepping over it.