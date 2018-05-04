“Something’s changed,” Sam (Logan Browning) tells her best friend Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) in the first episode of the new season of Dear White People. “Logic, reason, discourse. It’s out the window now.”

In a pop-cultural landscape that’s been suffused with explicit political references over the past year, Season 2 of Justin Simien’s Netflix series is unusual in that it never mentions President Trump by name. It doesn’t have to. The aftershocks of his election have rippled into every aspect of American culture, and Dear White People, which focuses on the experiences of a group of black students at a fictional Ivy League university called Winchester, isn’t interested in Trump himself so much as what his presidency has rendered.

This tight focus is why Dear White People is so eerily timely in Season 2, which tackles the conflict between student activists and a growing alt-right presence on campus that’s emboldened by Trump’s election. For one thing, the show has a new character played by an actress whom Netflix asked reviewers not to reveal: a black Fox News commentator named Ricki Carter who rails against the “victim mindset” of identity politics. In the wake of a news cycle that’s spent two weeks dissecting Kanye West’s public praise for Candace Owens and his trollish comments about slavery, the storyline feels prescient, to say the least.

In its first season, spun out from Simien’s film of the same name, the show vaulted viewers into the experiences of a different student in every episode. There was Sam, the host of a college-radio show called “Dear White People” that aimed to shine a light on the racism inherent in everyday interactions between black and white students on campus. There was Lionel (DeRon Horton), a shy journalist on the college newspaper trying to carve out some sense of his own identity. There was Troy (Brandon P. Bell), the son of the school’s dean, who felt hamstrung meeting every one of his father’s lofty expectations. And there was Reggie (Marque Richardson), a genial overachiever who found himself at the end of a campus-security officer’s gun in the first season’s most wrenching episode. By depicting the same events through a multiplicity of viewpoints, the show complicated how viewers interpreted them.