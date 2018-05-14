At the opening of Deadpool 2, we see the titular super-antihero constructing a model of Wolverine—and not just any Wolverine, but dead Wolverine, impaled on a tree branch as he was at the end of Logan. It’s a remarkably apt curtain-raiser: hilarious, but with a vein of tragedy that will consistently characterize—and deepen—the film to a surprising degree.

Wade Wilson (a.k.a. Deadpool) is not in an upbeat mood. Our potty-mouthed and essentially unkillable protagonist huffs a few breaths from his gas oven before lying down on several barrels full of test fuel. Ever competitive, he takes a drag on a cigarette and explains, “Guess what, Wolvy: In this one, I’m dying too.” He flips his cigarette in the air and, when it comes back down, it does what flame sources tend to do when they come in contact with 1,200 gallons of test fuel.

Rewind to a few days or weeks earlier: Wade (Ryan Reynolds) is working his way through a gang of child traffickers. Katana-severed limbs fly everywhere, set to the accompaniment of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.” (What a way to make a living!) Alas, he’s only half finished when he realizes he’s late for an anniversary dinner with his fiancée, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). When his ride, the cabbie Dopinder (Karan Soni) asks, “So, mission accomplished?” Wade replies, “Well in a George W. kind of way.”

For their anniversary, Wade gives Vanessa a skee ball token, in memory of their first date. She, looking forward rather than backward, gives him her IUD: She wants to make a baby. If you can’t guess where this is headed, you’ve probably never seen a movie before. The subsequent title sequence helpfully introduces the film as “Presented by What the Fuck?” and “Directed by One of the Guys Who Killed the Dog in John Wick.”

The movie that unfolds from this premise is at least as funny as the original Deadpool, and better in virtually every other respect: better plot, better villains, a few unexpected narrative swerves, and, yes, at least one genuinely moving sequence. The first Deadpool felt like an experiment in “Can we make a raunchy comedy that’s also a superhero movie?” Seven hundred and eighty-three million dollars of global box office later, that question has been conclusively answered, so this time out the filmmakers can concentrate on perfecting the form. They come pretty close.