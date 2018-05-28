“You can’t control Roseanne Barr,” Ben Sherwood, the president of ABC, said in an interview with The New York Times in March. “Many who have tried have failed. She’s the one and only.” It was an easy deflection, one that made the star of his biggest sitcom sound like a brilliant, maverick artiste. But Sherwood was instead responding to a question about Barr’s Twitter account, which often features conspiratorial, offensive material and has dominated much of the discourse about the show. Two months later, the network finally asserted control, canceling Roseanne on Tuesday just hours after Barr sent a nakedly racist tweet about the former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Shortly beforehand, Barr called her tweet a joke made “in bad taste.” But it was far from the first time she had said something heinous online; her social-media feed has featured many bursts of outright Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and, in 2013, a similarly racist tweet about Susan Rice, then the national security adviser under Barack Obama. Still, the Jarrett tweet was the final straw for ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who called it “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.” Disney CEO Bob Iger added, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

Barr’s volatile personality was well-known to ABC when it ordered a revival of Roseanne in May 2017. The network’s willingness to gamble on it was two-fold. Resurrections of ’90s hits like Will & Grace and Full House had worked for other networks, but Roseanne was particularly appealing to ABC because it was looking for a show that would appeal to Donald Trump voters. Part of Barr’s pitch for the revival was that her character would be written as a supporter of the new president, reflecting her real-life personality. Other members of the fictional family, like Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie, are written as Clinton supporters who push back against Roseanne.

“We had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity and some of the other cultural divisions within our own country. That’s been something we’ve been really looking at with eyes open since that time,” Dungey said in a March interview with the Times. “[The show] speaks to a large number of people in the country who don’t see themselves on television very often,” Sherwood added. Trump called Barr to personally congratulate her after her show debuted to a massive 18.2 million viewers in March.