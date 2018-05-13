Late in the second season of 13 Reasons Why, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) has an altercation with his school principal, Mr. Bolan (Steven Weber). Bolan has imposed a new rule at Liberty High that anyone talking about the suicide of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) will be suspended. “Suicide contagion is a real thing, and we’ve got to take measures to protect you kids,” he says. Clay argues that Hannah’s death has started a conversation that the students desperately need to have, and that silence doesn’t protect them. “The most dangerous thing would be to believe Hannah’s suicide is more than a tragic death,” Bolan counters. “She’s not a hero. She does not have lessons to teach us.”

The exchange feels like a mea culpa on behalf of the writers and producers of 13 Reasons Why, albeit a loaded one. The first season of the series landed on Netflix with little fanfare just over a year ago and quickly became a phenomenon among teens, garnering the word-of-mouth acclaim and viral social-media popularity that the streaming service prizes over ratings. Then came the backlash. Mental-health experts and suicide-prevention campaigners charged that the show glamorized Hannah’s suicide, presenting it as a revenge fantasy. They criticized 13 Reasons Why for portraying her death in graphic, gory detail, counter to media guidelines for tackling the subject of suicide. The show also faced accusations that it inspired copycat deaths, and in July, a study published by JAMA Internal Medicine found that the series’s release corresponded with a rise in online search inquiries related to suicidal thoughts and methods.

Judging by the second season, which is released in its entirety on Friday, 13 Reasons Why has taken the criticism seriously, even if it still maintains that the show has started an important dialogue about mental health among teens. The back and forth between Clay and Mr. Bolan is just one instance of the series trying to redefine how the first season was interpreted. If Hannah was lionized in Season 1, both via her own narration and the way she was adored by her grieving friend Clay, Season 2 wants to complicate the narrative.

In part, this is a practical decision. 13 Reasons Why—which was developed by the playwright Brian Yorkey and includes the director Tom McCarthy and the performer Selena Gomez as producers—found a compelling star in Langford, an Australian actress who brought sensitivity and magnetic screen presence to Hannah in Season 1. Clearly the show didn’t want to let her go. And Hannah’s death isn’t the obvious obstacle it might seem, given that the first episode began a few weeks after her suicide and proceeded to work backwards in flashbacks. In keeping with the book it was based on by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why structured itself around 13 tapes Hannah recorded before her death, assigning each one to a reason—a person—who was partly responsible for her decision to end her life.