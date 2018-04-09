A video clip of the interaction—a compilation produced by Now This News, distilling the 11-minute-long exchange between McCool and Robbins down to some of its most baffling bits—quickly went viral. And it inspired, as it did so, something Tony Robbins, bard of a particularly American brand of aggressive optimism, is generally unaccustomed to receiving: outrage. Righteous—and thoroughly reasonable—outrage. Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, lambasted Robbins not only for his glib and seemingly willful attempt to misunderstand #MeToo’s purpose and participants, but also for the fact that, during their exchange, Robbins at one point physically pushed McCool: an exercise in literalized metaphor, ostensibly, meant to demonstrate that her “pushing back” against him wouldn’t make her any safer unless she also pushed back against herself. The hulking man with the hulking grin, physically pushing the small woman who dared to question him: It was, for an artisan of the spectacle as it would be for anyone else, an extremely bad look. And, so: On Sunday, after the Now This video went viral—and indeed, as it was still being passed around in vexation and anger—Robbins took to Facebook to offer an apology: “I apologize for suggesting anything other than my profound admiration for the #MeToo movement,” he said. Let me clearly say, I agree with the goals of the #MeToo movement and its founding message of “empowerment through empathy,” which makes it a beautiful force for good. For 40 years I’ve encouraged people to grow into the men and women they dream to be. I watch in awe as more and more women all over the world find their voice and stand up and speak out. All of our growth begins with learning. My own started with a childhood marked by abuse. I am humbled that others have looked to the path I have taken in the decades since as lessons in their own journey. But sometimes, the teacher has to become the student and it is clear that I still have much to learn. Robbins’s effort was, as apologies go, a fairly good one. And it is, of course, implicitly valuable for someone in Robbins’s position—powerful, white, male, a self-styled salesman of the goods of commercialized empowerment—to say, out loud and in public, that there is more he can learn. That there is wisdom beyond his own extremely limited experience of the world and its workings.

But apologies of this sort are also their own kind of public spectacles, informed by their own brand of pageantry. And this one rings especially hollow, despite the sincerity of its story and the abjection of its tone, in large part because of how deeply it runs counter to the core of Robbins’s philosophy. Self-help, after all—not all of it, but much of it, and certainly the brand that Robbins sells—is premised on the necessity of the individual working within, and around, the constraints of the status quo. In its paradigm, you are meant to improve yourself (or perhaps, in the current, Silicon Valley–inflected jargon, self-optimize) within a context that is insistent, immutable, inevitable. Your parents, your body, your world: These are things you have been given with very little say in the matter, and you are not supposed to question them so much as you are supposed, with the help of the wisdom imparted by, among others, Tony Robbins, to bend them to your will. Life is always happening for us, not to us: The notion is not simply an observation. It is a call to arms. In this vision, the logic of systems and structures—the idea that the self is constrained and conscribed by cultural and economic and political infrastructures that operate, generally, with scant concern for the individuals caught within them—has very little place. To acknowledge those external forces outright is to complicate the convenient picture, to question the ability of individual people to become their best selves, to live their best lives, to embrace their own truths. Life happens for you, not to you. Except, of course, when it doesn’t.

Which is to say that Robbins’s commercialized philosophy is in some ways in fundamental tension with #MeToo and its aims. #MeToo is certainly, of course, about the sanctity of the individual story, about the dignity of the self, about—to use Tarana Burke’s phrase, which Robbins echoed in his apology—“empowerment through empathy”; it is also, even more specifically, about the systematization of empathy. The movement is not simply meant to engender catharsis for those who participate in it—and it is very stridently not meant to make people feel “significant.” It is meant instead to enable people to use their stories as tools and as weapons for changing the world. There is, as one entry in the self-help genre has had it, Leaning In. And then there is rethinking and rebuilding the structures that determine the angle at which one will be required to do the bending. Robbins’s initial, indignant dismissal of Nanine McCool, and of the movement she is part of—“Popular life coach Tony Robbins tried to mansplain #MeToo,” Glamour put it—resonated in part because its logic echoed so many other people’s dismissals of so many other survivors. The guru insisted on perceiving victimhood itself through a libertarian lens, reasoning that it must on some level—because, in this worldview, everything must, on some level—be a product of self-interest. It’s an attitude that is reminiscent of the one held by many of those who have criticized #MeToo on the grounds that it is too angry, too performative, too self-aggrandizing. Too many small people trying to make themselves bigger. Too many “victims” who are aspiring, in the very vanity of their victimhood, to significance.