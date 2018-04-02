China’s moviegoers have long figured into Hollywood accounting. More than a decade ago, the world’s most populous country started opening new theaters at a prodigious rate and began permitting the release of more and more American films. Even though U.S. studios make less money on movies released in China than they do, collectively, elsewhere around the globe, the Chinese market is still vital and has room for major growth. On Monday, Variety reported that China’s box office even overtook North America’s in the first quarter of 2018 (though it will be difficult to maintain that boost throughout the rest of the year).

At the moment, it’s comparatively rare for a Hollywood film to make more money in China than in North America on its opening weekend. But for the last three weeks, that’s exactly what has happened. Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Ready Player One all outperformed their North American totals in China alone; the first two more than made up for their disappointing figures stateside. The Chinese market has been influencing studios’ decisions about which films (and which sequels) to greenlight for years, a tendency that’ll likely only continue because of the short-term payoff. But that strategy may not be sustainable, especially as China continues to nurture its powerful, and increasingly popular, homegrown film industry.

At a glance, this past weekend’s box-office totals support the popular idea of China’s daunting box-office influence. Tomb Raider, a rebooted adaptation of the famed video-game series, opened to an unspectacular $23.6 million in the U.S. and Canada on March 16. It was budgeted at close to $100 million and likely won’t come close to recouping that cost domestically. But no matter: On the same weekend, Tomb Raider made $40.8 million in China, and has now grossed $75 million there for a worldwide total of $245 million in three weeks. That’s enough to make a sequel a much more palatable prospect for the Alicia Vikander–starring project.

Pacific Rim Uprising, a sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 hit Pacific Rim, opened to $28 million domestically, but made more than double that in China: a massive $63 million. That’s hardly surprising, considering the Pacific Rim sequel largely exists thanks to Chinese viewers; the original film was seen as a disappointment in the U.S., but did so well overseas that it secured a follow-up. It’s worth noting that a major Chinese actor plays a supporting role in both Tomb Raider and Pacific Rim: The former features Daniel Wu as a sidekick, while the latter sees Jing Tian play a crucial ally.