The Exorcist is to exorcisms what The Godfather is to the Mafia: That is, the film is the font of every cliché about its subject and barely rooted in fact. Just as Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 mobster classic invented many of its gangland rituals out of thin air, William Friedkin’s landmark 1973 horror movie didn’t have much to do with the real-life case it was based on. One could view Friedkin’s new documentary, The Devil and Father Amorth, as an act of atonement, since it involves Friedkin shooting a real-life exorcism in all its mundanity. But more than that, the film feels like a director thinking back on the work that defined his career, for better and worse.

“At the time I made the film The Exorcist, I had never seen an exorcism,” Friedkin intones over footage of Reverend Gabriele Amorth walking down a nondescript corridor. “More than 40 years later, I witnessed the one you are about to see.” The Devil and Father Amorth is a low-budget affair filmed on small, cheap cameras, but it’s nonetheless sporadically arresting, with hints of the gritty verisimilitude that made Friedkin one of the premier directors of the 1970s. As a documentary, it’s frustratingly basic, running only 68 minutes and not doing much to dig into the complex discussions around the Catholic Church’s continued practice of exorcisms. As a work of self-reflection, it’s a little more interesting.

Reverend Amorth, who died in 2016 not long after Friedkin made this movie, was reported to have performed more than 160,000 exorcisms over his career. Near the end of his life, he allowed Friedkin to record him performing one on an Italian woman named Cristina, her ninth exorcism overall. Mixed in with that footage is Friedkin waxing lyrical about the ritual itself and the power of belief. He notes that some 500,000 Italians have undergone exorcisms, and consults with psychiatrists who argue that there is a subconscious, performative act to the ceremony on both sides.

The footage Friedkin captures is undeniably fascinating. This isn’t the dark, chilly, atmospherically lit bedroom of The Exorcist, where Fathers Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Damien Karras (Jason Miller) confront the demon occupying young Regan MacNeil’s (Linda Blair) body. Cristina is sitting in an office in the daytime, next to Reverend Amorth and surrounded by dozens of family members. The furniture doesn’t shake, and Cristina’s head doesn’t revolve 360 degrees, but as Amorth prays to her in Latin, she does scream at him and thrash in her chair, her voice taking on an unnatural, guttural tone.