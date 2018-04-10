BBC America’s new drama Killing Eve, which debuted on Sunday night, is already one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of the year, alongside HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World. And, like both those shows, it’s tricky to categorize. Killing Eve at its core is a cat-and-mouse spy story between an MI6 investigator named Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and a glamorous assassin known as Villanelle (Jodie Comer). But it’s also variously a dark psychological drama about sociopathy, a feminist procedural, and a British workplace comedy that traffics in colloquialisms like dickswab, monkeydick, and heroin Polish. Villanelle as a character would fit seamlessly into a forward-thinking espionage thriller; Eve often comes across like a variation of Melissa McCarthy’s character in the Paul Feig comedy Spy.

Killing Eve’s sense of humor comes straight from its creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose 2016 BBC/Amazon comedy Fleabag is inarguably one of the best new series of the decade. Adapted from Waller-Bridge’s one-woman stage show, Fleabag is equal parts comedy and tragedy—an uproarious, filthy satire about a young British woman’s chaotic existence and sexual misadventures that gradually lets her violent self-loathing peek through. It’s hysterical, until it’s not. Killing Eve, which like Fleabag is mostly set in London, has the same irreverent sense of humor and the same intense exploration of the psychology of its lead characters. Here, those qualities don’t always come together with the conventions of the spy story in perfect harmony. But they do make something new, gratifying, and—in its finest moments—thrilling.

Killing Eve also points to where television is heading, thanks to the influence of streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu. Concepts that might once have been impossible sells to networks or premium cable have proven their potential on other platforms, making outlandish, outré, and oddball pitches more appealing. And with Netflix’s overwhelming influx of content flooding the marketplace, quirkier stories stand out. The best-reviewed shows of 2018 so far on the website Metacritic include FX’s surreal Atlanta and its trippy Legion, HBO’s violent but tenderhearted Barry, Killing Eve, and the teenage romance-slash-psychopath comedy The End of the F***ing World. None of these shows fits neatly into a genre or an awards category. But they all take creative risks that pay off.

Killing Eve is subversive at its most basic level, taking the classic good-guy-chases-villain template and placing two women in the primary roles. Oh’s Eve is an American working in British intelligence who pieces together that a string of seemingly random murders might have been committed by the same person—and instinct tells her it’s a woman. After Eve’s personal research goes too far, she’s fired, alongside her boss, Bill (David Haig). But an official at MI6 (Fiona Shaw) who’s intrigued by Eve’s research tasks her with running a new investigation into the killer. Meanwhile, Villanelle becomes aware of the woman tracking her down, and starts hunting her right back.