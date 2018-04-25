It may seem to some as though Kanye West’s recent Donald Trump rally on Twitter is comeuppance for fans and critics who gassed him up as a genius over the years. This is the wrong take. Almost from the start, the Kanye West conversation, among all but the most slavering fanboys, has been critical of West the man even as it has praised West the musician. The people who have hated him have been louder than the people who have loved him, and among the people who loved him it was largely love marbled with ambivalence. The only near-universally held opinion is Barack Obama’s: “He is a jackass. But he’s talented.” It’s exactly this lack of unanimous acclaim that leads West to troll. He really does think he deserves worship. And most everyone else thinks that’s bonkers. Which creates a feedback loop of controversy—which is different from hype—that’s hard to imagine ever derailing. Related Story The Dangerous Confusion of Trump's Celebrity Fans The truth is his extra-musical activity has always been reliably interesting, and has been treated as so. I mean interesting in a variety of senses, including the euphemistic dis. Sometimes, his comments have been defended by music critics because his “rants” were almost never, as kneejerk coverage had it, total nonsense. West usually had a point. It often was a bad point. It almost always was a variant of this: “Can’t tell me nothing.” He’ll do what he wants. This was again his point Wednesday afternoon when he showed off a “Make America Great Again” hat signed by Donald Trump. He has not given any substantive reasons for supporting Trump. He has given aesthetic and emotional ones—“We are both dragon energy,” he tweeted. Most of his statements on the topic have been, rather, bland aphorisms about independence: “The mob can’t make me not love [Trump].” “Free thinkers don’t fear retaliation for your thoughts.” “I’m used to the heat of independent thoughts.” It’s his core message, still. You really can’t tell him nothing.

Media reaction is thus just not all that relevant to what Kanye does—or rather, the criticism only fuels him. This applies even to commentators who raise concerns about his mental health, which ends up only driving him (and his wife) to adopt more of a persecution pose. Maddeningly, his “free thinking” talk is exactly the kind of empty rhetoric that closes itself off to critique. Folks are mad because of what West is saying, not the mere fact that he’s saying it. But in his impenetrable worldview, it is tantamount to censorship to point out, for example, that West is effectively cheering efforts to make it harder for people of color to vote. Now, were his tweets to go ignored in the press they, indeed, would hold less power. But they do hold power, already. (Yes, this parallels the logic around the media’s coverage of Trump’s provocations during the 2016 election.) West saying, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks,” has likely already sent a lot of his followers, many young and impressionable, to the conservative pundit’s YouTube channel where she rails against the “losers” in Black Lives Matter. It’s not unreasonable to think that his tweet may well have a measurable effect on this country’s politics. It certainly has an effect on West’s own fame. Tweeting about Trump and Trump’s supporters has won the rapper a payload of new attention, much of it from folks in the right-wing online ecosystem that previously had little use for him other than as a bogeyman of “Hollyweird.” It’s convenient timing. He is supposedly about to release some albums. He’s also talking about a presidential run with a level of sincerity that remains unknown, perhaps even to himself.