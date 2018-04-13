In the days after the Las Vegas country-music festival at which the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history happened, attendees Steve and Teresa Munoz, husband and wife, differed about what to listen to. Steve only wanted to listen to country songs, he later told Pitchfork’s Quinn Moreland for a revealing article about the survivors of concert violence. Teresa absolutely did not. She adjusted, though, and months later, country singers and live music play a bigger role in the Munozes’ lives than ever before. Said Steve, “I’m definitely more obsessed with going to concerts now.” Said Teresa, “Since Route 91, I’ve paid so much more attention to lyrics, instead of just the melody.” Six months after Las Vegas, 11 months after the bombing outside an Ariana Grande show in Manchester, and two years and five months after the attack on Eagles of Death Metal listeners in Paris, it remains dumbfounding that concerts have become such venues for mass violence. What’s clear is that survivors each process what happened in different ways, and that process can alter how they hear music. An anodyne love song may become a traumatic trigger, as was the case for Steve Munoz with Aldean’s “When She Says Baby,” which had been playing when the shooting began. A popular breakup ballad may swell with new meaning, as was the case for Teresa Munoz with Cole Swindell’s “Middle of a Memory,” which she said reminds her of all the concertgoers whose memory-making was cut short. Related Story Another Concert Made Into a Target The filter of tragedy will inevitably color some of the reception to Jason Aldean’s new album, Rearview Town—even though, or maybe even especially because, it lacks any reference to the massacre at all. “Anybody that’s sort of looking for references to Vegas throughout the record, you’re probably gonna be grabbing at straws,” he told NPR, adding that most of the album predates the shooting. In the liner notes is a short dedication to the victims and their families, but other than that, Aldean said, “I don’t feel like I need to go address it on an album to really bring some closure to everything.” Aldean, 41, is a personally taciturn, musically muscular, big-tent entertainer who outfits country’s clichés about whiskey and women with surging rock guitars and occasional patches of rapping. The shooting indeed appears to have changed none of that. Rearview Town thrums to life with Kenny Loggins–esque rumble and Aldean crooning that he wants a cigarette and a shot of Patron. The waltzing single “You Make It Easy,” now No. 3 on the country charts, serenades a special someone who turns his life into bliss. Over mid-tempo saunter and with a wistful wail, the melancholy closer “High Noon Neon” sketches the loneliness of a dive bar in daytime.

And yet: How can we not take themes of self-medication and loss in the context of what happened? Aldean asks for that aforementioned shot of Patron wearily, so as to get through a trying week. The message of “You Make It Easy” is a redux of “When She Says Baby,” the now-tainted tale of transcending hard times with love. “High Noon Neon” features eerie images of empty asphalt expanses, and is one of a number of songs where the subject is absence itself: of a lover, of old friends, of a town’s vitality. “I swear I can still hear you singing like an angel through my Chevy stereo,” he sings on another song. “On every turn every street I drive down a memory / You’re everywhere we used to go.”