The 1992 film adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel Howards End is still so sumptuous, so thrilling in its excavation of buried Edwardian desire, that you might question whether a new version is necessary. Yet Kenneth Lonergan’s four-part miniseries, which arrives Sunday on Starz, is its own masterpiece, visually lavish and narratively restrained. Lonergan and the director Hettie Macdonald find something profound in the story’s clash of cultures between the liberal, bourgeois Schlegels and the emotionally repressed, establishment Wilcoxes that feels vital in this particular moment. If people disagree on such fundamental levels, it asks, can they still love each other? Should they?

There’s something almost comforting in the familiarity of the characters at play—their intellectual sparring matches and their philosophical objections to one another. The show opens with a man delivering mail, a clue that communication is imperative to the plot. Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) writes a letter to her older sister, Margaret (Hayley Atwell), from the home of the Wilcoxes, who are acquaintances from a German vacation. Helen’s infatuated with their house, Howards End, with its apple trees and dog-roses, and with the family, who are enthrallingly alien to her. Mr. Wilcox (Matthew Macfadyen), she writes, “says the most horrid things about women’s suffrage so nicely.” She’s thrilled by how efficiently he dismantles her ideas about equality, but reports to Margaret that he’s not actually the dominant force in the household—his wife is.

This observation is underlined when Helen’s fleeting relationship with one of the Wilcox sons goes awry, thanks to a delayed telegram and a calamitous visit from Helen’s Aunt Juley (Tracey Ullman). Ruth Wilcox, played by Julia Ormond, effortlessly restores harmony to Howards End. And months later she forms a friendship with Margaret Schlegel that occupies not much time in the series but leaves an indelible impression. The stakes seem curiously high for a relationship between two women; Macdonald conveys it more like a love affair, with early misunderstandings, and then an instinctual connection that draws the pair together.

If Margaret and Ruth are kindred spirits, the rest of the plot hinges on different worlds colliding. A chance encounter at a concert and a mistaken umbrella introduces the Schlegel sisters to Leonard Bast (Joseph Quinn), an insurance clerk with humble living circumstances but cultural aspirations. After Ruth’s death, Margaret forms a relationship with Henry Wilcox that surprises everyone, even her. The age difference between Atwell and Macfadyen is much slighter than the difference between Margaret and Henry in the novel, and so the dynamic between them feels more equal. The scenes of their early romance are both awkward and touching, as Henry’s emotional reticence clashes with Margaret’s frank affection and independence. But she seems genuinely fascinated with him, and how different he is. “I don’t intend to correct him, or to reform him,” she tells Helen, in one of the book’s most famous lines. “Only connect.”