Come Sunday is not a biographical film about apostasy. When the bishop Carlton Pearson (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is declared a heretic by his peers in the Pentecostal church, it’s not because he has renounced the Bible, but because he has reevaluated it. His new interpretation is indeed a drastic shift: In the 1990s, the real-life Pearson began preaching about universal reconciliation, doubting the existence of Hell and the idea that non-Christians were condemned to an afterlife of eternal suffering. Joshua Marston’s muted new drama, out April 13 on Netflix, is about what happens when Pearson’s desire to question established rules clashes with the rigidity of organized belief.

Marston, the director of serious-minded indie works like Maria Full of Grace, depicts this philosophical clash with a little too much tranquility. I appreciate that he’s looking to avoid some of the most obvious stereotypes of Pentecostal preachers—Come Sunday is light on thundering speeches from the pulpit, and refuses to present even its most orthodox characters as villainous. Pearson’s epiphany, and his subsequent battles with the church, were confusing for both parties, and Marston seeks to underscore that with nuance. Unfortunately, he ends up losing grasp of the compelling drama lying at the heart of that conflict.

Come Sunday has one major thing going for it: Ejiofor’s tremendous performance. Since his Oscar nomination for 2013’s 12 Years a Slave, Ejiofor hasn’t quite seen his career take off in the way I would have wanted it to. But he remains one of the most dynamic leading men in Hollywood, and his work here far surpasses the material he’s given. Ejiofor is the only actor in this (generally strong) ensemble to really capture the ambiguity that Marston and the film’s writer, Marcus Hinchey, are clearly fascinated by.

Pearson’s change of heart is mysterious and sudden to everyone around him, but Ejiofor conveys just how resolute the character feels that his old beliefs are wrong—even if he hasn’t yet defined the parameters of his new philosophy. If Hell exists, and souls are condemned to an eternity of damnation and torture, then doesn’t that make God evil? This is the big question Pearson is compelled to ask, even as it horrifies his congregants.