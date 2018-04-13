“The curse of the pastry chef,” Michael Laiskonis says in the final episode of Chef’s Table: Pastry, “is always having to follow someone else.” Laiskonis would know: For eight years he was the executive pastry chef at Eric Ripert’s three-Michelin-starred New York restaurant Le Bernardin. Working in the realm of desserts means never getting to be the main event, the raison d’être, the star. So it’s fascinating that the newest clump of episodes from the Netflix documentary series Chef’s Table, which focuses on sweets, treat pastry almost as a secondary subject. All the usual elements are there—Vivaldi-scored montages of culinary creation, kitchens gleaming with cold steel, close-ups of modernist concoctions filmed in impossibly high definition. But the four new entries have an underlying theme that in some moments relegates dessert (again) to the back of the kitchen. Chef’s Table: Pastry is all about ego. Related Story Is Food the Greatest Art Form of All? You might not sense it in the first episode, which features Christina Tosi, the Momofuku Milk Bar creator and human embodiment of everything Julie Andrews lists in “My Favorite Things.” It becomes clearer in the second, in which the Sicilian baker and gelato maker Corrado Assenza explains the core of his gastronomic philosophy while milking sheep for ricotta and single-handedly saving Sicily’s almond groves. It’s further exposed in the third, as the eccentric Spanish pastry chef Jordi Roca details his Shakespearean sibling rivalry in a dramatic, laryngitis-ravaged whisper. And by the fourth, as the American chef Will Goldfarb reveals why he abandoned New York’s restaurant scene to move to Bali, the series’s real subject is in full focus. “You think you’re special, you think you’re the center of the universe,” is how Goldfarb describes finally getting rave reviews. “After that, the new minimum standard for me was to try to be the best in the world.” When the subjects for Chef’s Table: Pastry were announced back in March, there were outcries over the fact that while pastry chefs are predominantly women, the season was (like all Chef’s Table seasons) mostly about men. The disparity becomes clearer watching the four episodes, and comparing Tosi’s attitude to cooking with the worldviews espoused by Roca, Goldfarb, and Assenza. While they agonize over redefining the art of dessert, changing the world, making it new just like Ezra Pound said, Tosi has created an empire by creating things that make people happy. People don’t go to cookies and cakes for sustenance, she says, let alone for a drastic reinvention and deconstruction of the medium. The reason for dessert, rather, is that it makes “the weight of the world … just a little bit lighter on your shoulders.”

It’s no surprise that Tosi’s film is the most joyful of the four new episodes. It captures all the zany, gratifying, mad-genius, unmistakably American appeal of the chef and her signature products, which have become pop-cultural phenomenons of their own. It’s easy to look at Milk Bar staples like crack pie, compost cookies, and birthday cakes and see nostalgic simplicity. But as the documentary details, Tosi’s technical credentials are impeccable, starting with the pastry-arts program at the French Culinary Institute, then the “immersive-dining” restaurant Bouley, then a stint at Wylie Dufresne’s wd~50. While her creations are no less innovative than Goldfarb’s Balinese meringue or Roca’s cigar-infused ice cream, they’re designed to look and feel comfortingly familiar. Her cereal-milk soft serve is a sensory, emotional production that disguises rather than blasts how brilliant it is. Watching the rest of the episodes, a thesis emerges. Corrado Assenza, the proprietor of a bakery and gelato shop that’s been in his family for four generations, tried to revolutionize Sicilian staples, to “push the boundaries of sweetness in dessert.” His customers—given dishes like almond granita with raw oysters—rebelled. Assenza had an emotional crisis and ended up finding fulfillment by reinventing his sense of what it meant to be a chef, instead. Creation, for him, became less about acclaim and more about giving back, whether to his customers (in the form of transcendent flavors) or to his homeland. “Now,” he says, “every time a child tastes my apricot jam, I feel joy.”