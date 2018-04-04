The 1969 Chappaquiddick incident—in which the late Senator Ted Kennedy took a late-night drive with his brother’s campaign staffer Mary Jo Kopechne, drove off a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard, and fled the crash site without reporting Kopechne’s drowning for 10 hours—is the definition of an abuse of political privilege. Kennedy eventually ended up with a two-month suspended sentence for leaving the scene of an accident. His admission of guilt damaged his presidential aspirations, though he weathered the scrutiny well enough to stay in the Senate for decades, becoming a beloved figure in the Democratic party, before dying in 2009. Nonetheless, the incident is a public stain that’s impossible to dismiss in the career of a generationally beloved man.

John Curran’s new film, Chappaquiddick, which dramatizes the car crash and the days that followed, is a damningly even-handed work, a sober reconstruction that slowly, but surely, digs into the queasy realities of scandal management. The romantic myth of the Kennedy family clearly helped Ted (played by a nervy Jason Clarke) persevere in the public eye, as did lingering sympathy following the assassinations of his brothers John and Robert. But Curran is more interested in the rot beneath the Kennedy sheen. This is a surprisingly critical film that portrays the incident not as a shocking tragedy, but as a reprehensible crime, framing the Kennedy mythos as a battered shield its protagonist ducked behind.

Chappaquiddick is an intentionally drab and depressing viewing experience; at a relatively short 101 minutes it still feels slowly paced. Perhaps that’s because the crime at its center is an internal one: an omission of duty, an action not taken. After his car careened off the bridge into a tidal channel, Kennedy made it to the surface and then swam down trying to free Kopechne (Kate Mara). Failing to do that, he eventually swam to shore, sat on the beach for 15 minutes, and then walked back to the party he and Kopechne had departed from together. He then returned to the scene with his cousin Joe Gargan (played by Ed Helms) and his friend Paul Markham (Jim Gaffigan), but they, too, failed to retrieve Kopechne. Kennedy then swam across the channel and into town, returned to his hotel, changed, and slept. He only reported the crash, and the fact that he’d fled the scene, the next day, after the car had been discovered by fishermen and police had begun investigating.

The facts of the incident are awful to consider, even now, but Curran’s straightforward presentation does nothing to tip the viewer against Kennedy beyond presenting those widely known facts. The most chilling moment of Chappaquiddick is the most mundane: the shot of a still-drenched Kennedy sitting silently on the beach, perhaps in a state of shock, perhaps considering just what this will mean for his political career. The horrible optics of the incident—the fact that the married Kennedy was in a car with a much younger, unmarried woman, the fact that he had been drinking—are instantly apparent. But Curran mostly leaves it to the audience to decide how much that mattered to the senator in those crucial early hours.