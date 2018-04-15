The ongoing publicity battle between one of cinema’s hoariest institutions (the Cannes Film Festival) and its loudest new “disruptor” (Netflix) is a standoff where it’s tough to really sympathize with either side. Last year, after some internal uproar over the presence of Netflix’s Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) at Cannes, the festival announced it would require all competition titles to receive theatrical distribution in France going forward. This year, the Cannes director, Thierry Fremaux, stuck to that edict. In response, Netflix pulled all its movies from the 2018 festival—even the out-of-competition premieres unaffected by the rule change. Demanding a theatrical run for a Cannes entrant may not sound like an especially strict requirement. Netflix releases many of its original films, like the aforementioned Okja and Meyerowitz Stories, in U.S. theaters so they can qualify for Oscars consideration. But France has much tougher release criteria—films aren’t allowed to appear on streaming platforms for three years after screening in cinemas. That runs so counter to Netflix’s model (which puts movies in theaters and online for subscribers on the same day) that it’s tough to imagine a compromise that doesn’t involve France changing its law. Related Story Steven Spielberg's Netflix Fears As extreme as the country’s distribution regulations might seem, however, the central conflict isn’t that much different than the stateside debate over Netflix. By putting its movies online immediately, the streaming service represents an existential threat to the French theater industry’s business; the Cannes rule change is just the latter’s mode of resistance (as the festival director, Fremaux is under tremendous pressure from French exhibitors). In announcing his decision to pull the company from Cannes, which is widely viewed as the world’s most prestigious film festival, Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, framed it to Variety as a battle between cinema’s past and future. “The rule was implicitly about Netflix, and Thierry made it explicitly about Netflix when he announced the rule,” Sarandos said. “The festival has chosen to celebrate distribution rather than the art of cinema … We are choosing to be about the future of cinema. If Cannes is choosing to be stuck in the history of cinema, that’s fine.” Sarandos called the rule “punitive” and one that “[defines] art by the business model.” Of course, that’s something Netflix has been guilty of as well: Though it sometimes offers limited theatrical runs, the company mostly uses its original films as a key selling point of its home streaming service.

As I (and many others) have pointed out, the model Netflix follows is aggressive and unusual even for a streaming company. Amazon, the other big streaming platform producing films, runs movies in theaters for months before putting them on its online platform exclusively. Netflix insists on “day-and-date” releases, which means most theater chains in the U.S. won’t do business with them (and means they can’t release original films in countries with stricter laws, like France). Sarandos has, in the past, accused exhibitors of “[trying] to strangle innovation and distribution” by demanding a theatrical window for releases, warning that they were “not only … going to kill theaters, they might kill movies.” Since it entered the movie business, Netflix has been on a collision course with the film-distribution establishment. This Cannes dispute is the biggest front in what will be an ongoing war; the question may be which side will lose more. Cannes confers automatic prestige on its entrants, and Netflix could find it harder to attract the kind of big-name directors it likes to work with if it can’t guarantee access at top festivals. Alfonso Cuarón, Paul Greengrass, and Jeremy Saulnier are among those who are seeing their movies pulled from competition this year. There’s also an unreleased Orson Welles film called The Other Side of the Wind, which wasn’t affected by the rules change but is being kept away from Cannes anyway, despite the public consternation of Welles’s daughter, Beatrice.