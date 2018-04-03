As a director and an actor, John Krasinski should be applauded for knowing the power of a close-up on a face. Maybe that’s thanks to his years on NBC’s The Office as the sardonic everyman Jim, who would mug into the camera every chance he got, serving as a sympathetic stand-in for the viewer. The specter of a long-running TV role like that is difficult to outrun no matter how talented you are; with A Quiet Place, Krasinski is all but sprinting. He directed, co-wrote, and stars in this effective bit of nerve-jangling horror, which is told almost entirely without dialogue.

Instead, we get faces—sometimes affectionate, usually stricken, often looking right at the camera. A Quiet Place is a suspenseful drama about a household existing under the most dire kind of threat. Lee (Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) live with their children in a world that has been overrun by violent creatures that are blind, covered in some kind of organic plated armor, and hunt based on sound. As long as you keep quiet, they can’t find you, but even if you manage to sneak up on one, you won’t have much luck dispatching it.

Krasinski smartly realizes that such a story should be largely told in close-up, to emphasize not only the fear of the situation, but also the intimate bonds keeping this unit together. Every micro-expression—a wrinkled forehead, a darting glance—matters when people aren’t able to speak aloud to each other. A Quiet Place is a taut piece of genre filmmaking, to be sure, though it succeeds because it leads with a believable, if heightened, portrayal of a loving family.

The world beyond the Abbotts’ country home is more mysterious, understood only through glimpses of newspaper clippings and whiteboards filled with strategic notes. Does any semblance of human civilization remain? Were these beasts created by man, or did they drop from the sky? The answers aren’t really laid out for the viewer in this script by Krasinski, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck. All we know is the family experienced a gruesome trauma shortly after the crisis reached global proportions: In the film’s first scene, the youngest son is killed by a monster during a scavenging mission. Krasinski then jumps a year ahead, introducing the audience to the general infrastructure of the Abbotts’ life.