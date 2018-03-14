“I have two words to leave you with tonight,” Frances McDormand told the audience at last week’s Academy Awards as she accepted her Best Actress trophy, her arms outstretched as if she were a conductor. “Inclusion rider.” She issued the phrase like a decree, likely prompting viewers at home to Google the term: It’s, essentially, a contract stipulation that requires certain kinds of diversity in a film’s cast and crew, such as racial and gender balance. It’s not a foreign concept within Hollywood, but McDormand’s speech has inspired new efforts to implement inclusion riders in the industry.

Like many a Hollywood reckoning, progress seems to be arriving well after things reached a breaking point, spurring an overdue public shaming of sorts. In recent decades, the Oscars have seen various milestones, like Halle Berry becoming the first (and only) black actress to win for a leading role, Kathryn Bigelow becoming the first woman to win for directing, and Rachel Morrison becoming the first female cinematographer even nominated in the awards body’s 90-year history. Each historical “first” always feels shockingly belated, but the explanations that follow often amount to an institutional shrug. There just aren’t that many female cinematographers, the refrain goes, but rarely do the underlying reasons for that dearth receive attention.

The concept of the inclusion rider was introduced in 2014 by Stacy L. Smith, the director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which conducts comprehensive studies on representation and diversity. Smith’s idea was specifically designed to address systemic inequality in Hollywood; some of her suggestions included balancing out background roles so more female actors can find work, and demanding that executives and studio heads at least consider women when hiring directors for their films. According to a sweeping industry study, only 31 percent of speaking roles in movies go to women (and 29 percent to actors of color), and only 4.2 percent of women get to sit in the director’s chair.

At the Oscars, McDormand said the inclusion rider was something she had only recently found out about and was encouraged by. “The fact that I just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business? We’re not going back,” she told press while backstage after the ceremony. Everything in Hollywood is governed by clout; McDormand was simply lending some of hers to promote a wider shift. And, because the industry loves a headline-grabbing trend, one has sprung up following her speech.