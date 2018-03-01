The premise of Scott Aukerman and Adam Scott’s new podcast could never be described as topical. It’s hard to imagine why the mere announcement of an ongoing series in which a comedian and an actor go through the discography of the rock band R.E.M. (the “Everybody Hurts” one, the one that broke up in 2011) caused such a stir in the comedy world. To describe it, R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me? sounds like an absurd bit of niche normcore satire, two white celebrities in their 40s discussing a musical act that peaked sometime in the mid-1990s. It is that; it’s also, somehow, so much more.

Aukerman and Scott began their podcast in 2014 discussing a different band: It was called U Talkin’ U2 to Me? and jokingly billed as the “comprehensive and encyclopedic compendium of all things U2.” Aukerman, the host of the hit podcast and (now-defunct) TV show Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Scott, best known as a star on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, had recently discovered their mutual love of U2 and decided to host a short miniseries about it, covering three albums per episode. Almost immediately, that mission changed to maybe talking about one album per episode—maybe. Sometimes, the pair wouldn’t get around to discussing the band at all; it took them two tries to tackle Achtung Baby.

It never really mattered. Aukerman and Scott are both fully capable of being hilarious on their own, but together they’re a magical double act, sometimes (jokingly) at each other’s throats, then a second later utterly in sync. It was fun to hear them talk about U2, but it was more thrilling just to hear them dive into their passions and obsessions, their busy work lives (which eventually made the podcast a sporadic affair), and whatever other tangents they wanted to pursue. Eventually, they ran out of U2 albums to talk about, and finished with the ultimate prize: an interview with the band itself in 2015. Since then, they’ve returned a couple times a year to check in on new material, but the feed has largely remained dormant. Until a week ago.

With little notice, Aukerman and Scott dropped a new episode of the now-retitled R U Talkin’ R.E.M. Re: Me?, covering the band’s first EP, Chronic Town. The banter is largely the same, as is the duo’s propensity for improvising surreal sketches (they love to perform non sequitur mini-podcasts with banal names like “I Love Films” in the middle of every episode). The music being discussed belongs to the same maxi-genre: album-oriented rock that was at its critical peak in the ’80s and its commercial peak in the ’90s, as the hosts were growing up, figuring out their tastes, but never quite evolving beyond the bands of their youth. In the case of U2, the pair’s fandom was about equal; this time, Scott seems to be the bigger R.E.M. fanatic, though Aukerman is no slouch when it comes to discussing the minutiae of every song on every album.