This story contains plot spoilers for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In the fictional town of Ebbing, Missouri, it seems like everyone—the town priest, the kids at the local high school—is trying to convince Mildred Hayes to take her billboards down. The 2017 crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri centers around the large red signs that Mildred (Frances McDormand) puts up along the road near her home, in order to call out the town's police chief for not catching the man who raped and killed her daughter, Angela. The billboards, which read "Raped While Dying"; "And Still No Arrests?"; "How Come, Chief Willoughby?," are extremely divisive in the small Midwestern community. While many in Ebbing empathize with Mildred's grief, they don't support her blaming the police chief (who, viewers later find out, is dying of cancer) in such a public and aggressive manner.

Pop Culture Resents ‘The Establishment’ Too And yet, Mildred keeps her billboards up. They become symbols of her tireless search for justice—and, as my colleague Christopher Orr has written, they’re the physical manifestation of “a community struggling to deal with both the horrifying memory of Angela’s murder and the difficult reality of Mildred’s response to it.” The signs, which serve as the film’s visual focal point, are striking as a tool of protest—concise, silently confrontational, memorable. And just a few months after the film’s release, the billboards have begun to inspire activists around the world and inform a wide range of calls for justice. Days ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony, where Three Billboards is a major contender for Best Picture, a street-artist called Sabo put up three billboards in Hollywood to call on the Oscar nominees to use their platforms to fight sexual harassment. The signs read: “And the Oscar for biggest pedophile goes to…”; “We all knew and still no arrests.”; and “Name names on stage or shut the hell up!”

Three Billboards has resonated outside of Hollywood as well. As the humanitarian situation in Syria continues to worsen, many observers blame the inaction of the international community. To broadcast that message, a coalition of medical and humanitarian organizations put up three red billboards in late February outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City to urge the Security Council to vote for a ceasefire in Syria. The billboards read “500,000 dead in Syria”; “And still no action?”; “How come, Security Council?” (The Security Council has since passed a resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire.) Courtesy of Physicians for Human Rights In recent weeks, there have been many other examples of similar billboards erected to call attention to government or institutional inertia on issues as diverse as gun control, sexual harassment, and press freedom. After a high-school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead earlier this month, an activist group called Avaaz put mobile billboards on trucks and drove them around Miami to call out Florida Senator Marco Rubio for his response to the shooting. They read, “Slaughtered in school”; “And still no gun control?”; “How come, Marco Rubio?” The Three Billboards approach has been put to use outside of the U.S., too. In London, an activist group named “Justice4Grenfell” plastered three red signs on the side of moving vans to highlight the lack of prosecutions in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people last June and left hundreds of residents homeless. They read, “71 Dead”; “And still no arrests?”; “How Come?”

This isn’t, of course, the first time on-screen entertainment has influenced real-life activism. In 2014, several students were arrested in Thailand for using the “mockingjay” salute—inspired by the popular dystopian Hunger Games movies—as a sign of protest against the country’s military government. After the release of the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017, activists wore the show’s characteristic crimson robes and white bonnets while marching for women’s reproductive rights and gender equality in cities across the U.S. Edward Walker, an associate professor of sociology at UCLA, has studied how movies and other cultural products can change perceptions of social issues and influence political outcomes. In a 2015 study, he found that local screenings of the anti-fracking documentary Gasland in a given state spurred anti-fracking mobilizations, which, in turn, affected the likelihood of passing fracking bans in those states. But part of the reason Gasland ignited such large-scale public protests was a striking scene in which homeowners lit their contaminated tap water on fire. During the gas boom, the releases of methane from natural-gas wells and installations was poisoning drinking water across America—and images of burning water from Gasland served as a potent symbol for activists. Walker explained to me how, in a moment of heightened social consciousness in the U.S. and elsewhere—in the age of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements and of the backlash against the Trump presidency—movies have a critical role to play. “[Films] give people a … vivid image of how social change can be enacted,” Walker said, suggesting that both topical documentaries (like Gasland) and narrative movies (like the Hunger Games franchise) can lead to such change.