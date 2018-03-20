There’s a fun, emerging subgenre of horror that should feel particularly resonant for anyone who’s ever clicked “accept” on a long, incomprehensible set of terms and conditions, or signed a petition without really reading it. Let’s call it the “don’t sign the contract!” film. Last year, there was A Cure for Wellness, where Dane DeHaan ended up taking a bath with some eels at a Swiss sanatorium after putting his John Hancock on a hefty stack of paperwork. This year, there’s Unsane, Steven Soderbergh’s queasy new thriller, where Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy) tries to join a support group and instead finds herself trapped in a mental hospital.

The asylum is a classic location for scary movies, of course, but Unsane is more than a haunted-hospital tale. For one, it’s a warped parable about the evils of private health insurance, in which the scam that sucks in Sawyer seems to exist only to bleed her HMO dry. It’s also a chilling tale of toxic masculinity where a “nice guy” convinced of his own importance is the chief villain. Beyond that, though, Unsane is a great worst-nightmare movie from Soderbergh, a tense piece of low-budget auteurship that plops the viewer into an absurd scenario and then ratchets up the tension for the next 90 minutes.

Soderbergh announced his retirement as a filmmaker five years ago but never really stopped working; he just switched to television for a bit before returning to the big screen in 2017 with Logan Lucky. Unsane is very much in the mold of the low-budget, experimental films he’s pumped out over his career, including digital-video experiments like Full Frontal and Bubble, and cheap-yet-deep genre exercises like Haywire and Side Effects. Unsane was shot on an iPhone, and it shows; the visuals are harsh and uncompromising, but Soderbergh clearly sees that as part of the appeal. After all, this is a fast and dirty B-movie that goes right for the jugular.

As with other films that were also shot on an iPhone (like Sean Baker’s Tangerine), I quickly got used to the stark look of the photography. Indeed, the aesthetic is a good fit for Unsane’s plot, which unfolds like a series of furtive, conspiracy-theory videos that have been secretly posted on the internet—a missive from a dark corner of reality. It’s absolute nonsense, and yet the movie unsettled me more than any other thriller in recent memory.