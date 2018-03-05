Last year, there was a discernible shadow looming over the 2017 Academy Awards, saturating Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue, popping up in acceptance speeches throughout the night, and even making its presence felt via tweets projected onto the backdrop of the Dolby Theatre. Back then, the Donald Trump presidency was just a month old (even if it felt older, given the temporal slowdown of this administration), and the commander-in-chief was at the epicenter of the outraged pop-cultural imagination. Books were being hastily published. Dystopian plays were being staged. And at the Oscars, people including Gael García Bernal, Mark Rylance, and Alessandro Bertolazzi took the opportunity to dig at the president from the most visible podium of the year.

What a difference a year makes. (Note, if you will, that it wasn’t even 14 months ago when Trump called Meryl Streep “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” after she spoke out against his presidency at the Golden Globes.) On Sunday night in Hollywood, President Trump was barely name-checked. He came up in Common’s blistering performance of “Stand Up for Something,” and his immigration policies were alluded to, but Trump himself sparked barely more Kimmel jokes than his VP did (one). Whether this was a relief or an outrage for the notoriously attention-hungry Trump isn’t entirely clear. Still, his relative absence seemed to signify two things: that popular culture has Trump fatigue, and that the Harvey Weinstein scandal and its subsequent movements for gender parity and inclusion have underlined that there are more urgent things to focus on.

Last year, the president and his new administration were easy targets for aspiring virtue signalers in the entertainment industry. In February 2017, weeks into his presidency, Trump had already directed the Department of Homeland Security to start building a border wall and implemented a travel ban for people from seven majority-Muslim countries. It was a breeze for Hollywood to congratulate itself for its cultural diversity and artistic imagination by contrast.

But the allegations that emerged later in the year against Weinstein, Louis C.K., Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner, Bryan Singer, Morgan Spurlock, James Franco, and many more key figures in film and television made it clear that the industry had bigger problems closer to home. Salma Hayek, writing in The New York Times in December, described the film community as “a fertile ground for predators,” the reality of which made it much harder to be so self-congratulatory. At the Golden Globes in January, women wore black to protest a history of unequal treatment, harassment, and assault, while men mostly elected to stay safe by saying nothing at all.