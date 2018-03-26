There’s arguably never been a better time for Silicon Valley to be on the air. As Mark Zuckerberg takes out full-page newspaper ads apologizing for Facebook’s recently revealed data leaks, America’s queasiness with the apps and tech companies that have become integral to daily life is reaching critical levels. HBO’s Silicon Valley is, first and foremost, a silly, heightened workplace comedy. But over its first four seasons, it has incisively parodied the boom-and-bust cycle that so many venture capital–funded firms go through. If creating a tech company is the 21st-century version of the American dream, then Mike Judge’s show exists to point out the moral compromises inherent in any path to success.

In Silicon Valley’s fifth-season premiere on Sunday, Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) has finally “made it” in the industry: He’s rich from his invention of a data-compression algorithm. And he has secured funding to pursue his dream of creating a “decentralized internet” free of data-mining, firewalls, and government interference—a tabula rasa for an online society that’s coming to grips with how much surveillance happens during day-to-day browsing. It’s a radical notion, but one that’s in line with real-world thinking about the future of the web. Silicon Valley’s creators have long prided themselves on staying ahead of tech trends via thorough research, and this new season seems more on-point than ever.

Richard’s idea of a decentralized internet—powered by the processing strength of networked cellphones—is a basic invocation of the blockchain, a tech concept that has its roots in the cryptocurrency movement and has become the latest industry buzzword. Like many a Silicon Valley invention, Richard’s dream is still far from being realized (and is simplified for viewers like myself who barely understand what blockchain is). But the “decentralized internet” concept is developed enough to straddle the line between fantasy and reality, and part of Season 5’s arc will follow Richard’s attempts to make it the latter.

As with any soaring American industry, ego often gets in the way. Sunday night’s episode, “Grow Fast or Die Slow,” delved into the typically hilarious minutiae of start-up hiring and a battle of wills that breaks out between Richard and a jumped-up new CEO who invented a pizza-centric app. The conflict is a miniaturized version of the war Richard has fought with Hooli CEO Gavin Belson (Matt Ross, playing the maniacal head of a Google-type company) for Silicon Valley’s entire run, only this time it’s Richard who’s the big bully.