Let us consider the giant, person-shaped robot. Call them mechas, or zords, or evangelions, or, in the case of the Pacific Rim movie series, Jaegers: skyscraper-sized, sometimes nuclear-powered metal humanoids usually tasked with fighting something else that’s very big. What is it that appeals about such an impractical contraption, which can barely throw a punch in a crowded city without taking out a tower block? Perhaps it’s that very impracticality, and the sheer romance of building a mechanical monster of such limited purpose and terrifying scale. Why else do I feel a shiver of excitement any time a Transformer gets ready for battle, or a Jaeger knocks its chrome hands together with ominous might?

After all, I’ve been watching these kinds of movies, TV shows, and children’s animation for many years. I know what to expect, and Pacific Rim Uprising, the mildly anticipated follow-up to Guillermo del Toro’s 2013 action epic, is very much in line with my expectations. There are big robots, monsters, and plenty of battles between the former and the latter; and there’s the barest dash of exposition about the emotional lives of the puny people inside the Jaegers. What more does one need? Well, at least for me, a semblance of stakes might make the whole thing a little more enjoyable.

Related Story A Beautiful, Disappointing Pacific Rim

But it’s tough to detect any real tension in the Steven S. DeKnight–directed sequel, which is produced by del Toro but feels about as paint-by-numbers as a movie about enormous robots fighting monsters can. DeKnight comes from television; he created Starz’s Spartacus show and directed an episode of Netflix’s Daredevil. Pacific Rim Uprising feels straight out of that world, a disposable new miniseries updating viewers on the continuing adventures of the oversized warriors, who are—you guessed it—still fighting monsters.

But not at first. Uprising is set 10 years after the first Pacific Rim, in which the Jaegers stood their ground in cities all around the Pacific Ocean and defeated the evil kaiju, alien invaders from another dimension beneath the ocean (but don’t think too hard about it). In the intervening years, the Jaegers (which need to be piloted by a pair of humans) have become giant cops, built up by various world governments against the threat of another invasion. Many of the original film’s heroes are either deceased (in the case of Charlie Hunnam’s Raleigh Becket and Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost), or semi-retired (Rinko Kikuchi’s Mako Mori, who no longer pilots Jaegers and has moved into more of an admin role).