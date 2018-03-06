As the 90th Academy Awards drew close, prognosticators wondered if, like last year, an upset was at hand. The shocking triumph of Moonlight over La La Land at the 2017 ceremony hadn’t just been great television; it had also been an indication that the Academy’s push to diversify and modernize its member rolls was working. Could something similar happen this year? Could a horror movie like Get Out or a coming-of-age teen story like Lady Bird triumph over voters’ perceived genre bias? Even though the other major awards—Best Director and all four acting categories—seemed locked, experts argued that the biggest prize remained wide open.

Perhaps it was (we’ll never know the voting totals). In the end, The Shape of Water took Best Picture along with Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, only the second time those two categories have matched up in six years. Shape was the closest thing to a safe bet—it had won the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, which often matches up with Best Picture—so its victory perhaps seemed a little routine. My colleague Spencer Kornhaber noted the “gauzy” intersectionality of del Toro’s film, a Cold War–era fairytale that unites a mute woman, a black woman, and a gay man in a mission to rescue an amphibious creature from a government lab. Slate’s Aisha Harris called it a “disappointingly safe” choice.

But The Shape of Water’s recognition is actually a sign of how much former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs’s efforts to reshape and refocus the voting membership to deal with changing times in the industry has worked. It’s the first film that could remotely be called science fiction to win Best Picture. It’s the first movie centered on a female lead (Sally Hawkins) to win since 2004’s Million Dollar Baby (and that was a grim boxing movie). It’s certainly the first romance between a human and a … nonhuman to get the big prize (and believe me, I double-checked).

It’s not that The Shape of Water is a truly radical film—it’s designed as a heart-warming crowd-pleaser with a broad message of inclusivity that’s anything but subtle. My colleague Spencer is not wrong for calling out its simplicity, nor is Harris for saying Shape might elicit little more than a shrug when viewers think back on it in the future (compared with a more pointed work like Get Out). But what’s notable is that The Shape of Water is now the kind of movie that exists as a consensus choice for Academy voters. The Overton window of acceptable Oscar bait, as it were, has shifted.