There was a strange bit of Hollywood ephemera in this weekend’s box-office numbers. The big story, of course, was the continued success of Black Panther, which remains the No. 1 movie in America after five weeks (the last movie to have such an extended streak was Avatar, the highest-grossing film in history). One reason for the Marvel movie’s impressive gross has been a combination of word-of-mouth and repeat viewings—it got a rare A+ grade from Cinemascore, the market-research firm that surveys theatergoers and predicts how long a film’s “legs” will be (or how much staying power it’ll have) based on audience satisfaction.

Black Panther was always going to be a big hit, but that A+ (and rave reviews) suggested it’d be something even more massive. And indeed, it now seems guaranteed to be the highest-grossing Marvel film domestically, and one of the five biggest films of all time. Typically, there are only three or four A+ movies released in any given year. But, nestled within this week’s top five at the box office were two other titles that got Cinemascore’s top grade: the gay coming-of-age film Love, Simon and the inspirational Christian drama I Can Only Imagine. Though they were made for far less money than Black Panther, these two smaller works are necessary reminders that movies don’t have to be pricey blockbusters to succeed with audiences.

I’ve written many times in the past about the decline of Hollywood’s mid-budget market: films made in the $10 million to $50 million range that don’t have to aim for epic worldwide grosses to make a tidy profit. In recent years, major studios have grown disinterested in funding mid-budget adult dramas or romantic comedies, partly because they don’t have the kind of splashy global appeal that action movies do. Most big releases are either expensive tentpoles or horror films like Get Out, Split, The Conjuring, and Don’t Breathe, which are made cheaply and have a high chance of out-grossing their budgets.

Love, Simon was, in many ways, a calculated risk for its studio, 20th Century Fox. There had never been a wide, major-studio release of a film centered on a gay teenager. It’s worth also noting that teen movies have suffered recently because it’s hard to get adolescent viewers to go to the theater, period (what with the rise of online platforms like YouTube churning out youth-focused content). But Love, Simon was made for only $17 million and opened to a solid $11.5 million; with its Cinemascore, it should have a long box-office life that’ll earn its budget back and more.