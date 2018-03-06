The labyrinthine, Gordian tangle of plots, subplots, complications, and revelations crammed into the six episodes of Hard Sun include a serial killer convinced he’s God’s messenger on earth, a stoic detective whose schizophrenic son tries to kill her and set her house on fire, an ethically dubious detective who may or may not have murdered his partner, a man dying of cancer who runs a cult for people considering suicide, and a father who executes his wife’s entire family to try and get custody of his children. And a dastardly, well-staffed MI5 sub-unit of men in sweatpants assassinating people willy-nilly. Oh, and all this plays out in a world where the sun is going to burn itself out within five years, sentencing everyone on Earth to certain, miserable death.

To say it’s too much to take in is to underplay the actual insanity of the show as a viewing experience, as batty, grim, and ferociously violent it is. It’s doubly disappointing because Hard Sun, which was co-produced by the BBC and debuts on Hulu Wednesday, has a killer premise. In the first episode, an MI5 agent, Grace Morrigan (Nikki Amuka-Bird), glumly watches a TOP SECRET live link that appears to be a video of the sun, which is ominously shedding pieces of itself. Naturally, a hacker gets hold of it, and it ends up with Detective Inspector Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn) and Detective Chief Inspector Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess), who suddenly have their hands on information that’s very dangerous, very secret, and not untroubling.

Hard Sun is created by Neil Cross, the brain behind the BBC series Luther, a similarly bloody but more focused detective series starring Idris Elba as a hardbitten detective. The inspiration for his new show was reportedly the David Bowie song “Five Years,” which imagines an Earth set for apocalypse in five years time. In the first episode, Cross explores some of the possibilities of such information coming to light—the mass panic and conspiracy theories and sheer chaos that might be sparked by this kind of prolonged doomsday event. But he quickly abandons this thought experiment to set off down a lane of nonsensical crime procedural plotting paired with abject psychological horror and lots and lots of stabbiness. Rather than spare a moment to think about the implications of the “Hard Sun” phenomenon, for example, Renko and Hicks get back to business as usual, aggressively hunting down killers (they’re busier than ever now) and digging into each other’s loaded pasts.

Hard Sun, it should be noted, is not subtle, or close to subtle, or even anywhere in the same continent as subtle. When Renko and Hicks break into a boarded-up old mansion in one episode, they encounter grinning, lobotomized adults with red eyes wearing identical white nightdresses and moving like Kayako Saeki. When one character hides the literal smoking gun from a murder, he does so under a loose piece of stone in a churchyard crypt. And before another character faces a moral dilemma, she’s seen typing up an essay on “the ethical case against the Milgram experiment.” An inexplicable two-episode plot arc features a serial killer who confides his sins to a Catholic priest before stalking through London wielding a machete. And when characters are tasked with plot exposition, they labor through robotic statements no actual human has uttered. “I saw what you did,” Hicks says at one point. “In a video. On that laptop you just lied about. Reflected in a mirror in that horrible bedroom.” Renko, before finding a flash drive, explains slowly and painfully to Hicks that hackers usually trade information on “a USB memory stick. A flash drive.”