Gemini opens with an upside-down image of palm trees, silhouetted against the L.A. night sky and hanging from the top of the frame like portentous, spindly bats. A jazzy, synthy score kicks in, and the camera slowly swings around until things are right-side-up. Or are they? In Aaron Katz’s new thriller, something strange is afoot in la la land, and soon enough there will be a murder plot to untangle. But just as important is how sleek and sexy everything looks dappled in blue and purple glows. Don’t call Gemini a neo-noir—call it a neon-noir, a moody little slice of pulp fiction that ends up satisfying the eyes more than the mind.

Katz has dabbled in the genre before. His excellent 2011 dramedy Cold Weather was an extremely low-key mystery set in Portland, Oregon, where a grad-school washout and part-time DJ went on a search for a missing person. Gemini is a bit more high-stakes than that, and it’s a far more burnished product than Katz’s earlier work (which had a foot in the low-budget mumblecore movement). The film is eye-catching, as is the talented cast, which includes Lola Kirke, John Cho, and Zoe Kravitz. But Gemini never seems quite interested enough in its own story to be memorable, as dazzling as it looks.

The plot follows Jill LeBeau (Kirke), an assistant and loyal pal to Hollywood starlet Heather Anderson (Kravitz). Heather is embroiled in major drama both personal and professional—she’s dating a woman but trying to keep her sexuality secret, and she’s dropping out of a big project, which has earned her a lot of industry ire. There seem to be threats around every corner, including a creepy fan who approaches Jill and Heather at a diner, and an irate producer on the phone who (perhaps jokingly) threatens to kill the actress for skipping out on a job.

So, when Heather shows up dead in her home, it’s hard to know who to blame, and Jill doesn’t help matters by beginning to behave extremely erratically. Edward Ahn, the detective assigned to the case (Cho), figures the assistant for a prime suspect, and so Gemini turns into an understated chase movie as well as a whodunit potboiler, with the enigmatic Jill working to both evade the law and discover the truth behind her best friend’s death. For about an hour of Gemini’s brisk 93-minute running time, I was mostly hooked. But as things got solved, I rapidly lost interest.