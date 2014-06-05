Such assumptions may or may not be proven correct come Sunday evening: Kimmel himself has varied in his public pronouncements about #MeToo’s presence at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, an interviewer asked him whether he has jokes related to #TimesUp planned for the show; Kimmel responded, “I do, yes.” In previous interviews, however, Kimmel has—as have Oscar producers and executives at ABC, the network that airs both the Academy Awards and, yes, Jimmy Kimmel Live!—suggested that the role #MeToo will play in the program will be minimal. As Kimmel explained to (ABC News’s) Paula Faris on Tuesday, “This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults. It’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives. And the last thing I want to do is ruin that for someone … by making it unpleasant.” It’s an awkward juxtaposition: Kimmel, after all, has not previously had a problem with introducing pain into public platforms. (As he told Faris during the same interview, “We’ve matured enough … to the point where we can accept late-night talk show hosts speaking about a serious subject. And I think that it’s almost necessary now.”) Kimmel’s political activism—a coda to the coming-of-age story that was occasioned, specifically, by his status as a father—has burnished his celebrity, not only as an entertainer, but also as a teller of truths and an influencer of public opinion. The late-night host is, Vulture has suggested, the new Walter Cronkite. He is now, as CNN put it, “America’s conscience.”

If so, though, it’s a role he wears, like the oversized shirts he sported on The Man Show, loosely. Kimmel, precisely because of his background—precisely because he once produced a show named Crank Yankers, under the banner of Jackhole Productions; and precisely because he once starred in an elaborate and casually homophobic musical sequence titled “I’m Fucking Ben Affleck”; and precisely because he owes his fame to “a joyous celebration of chauvinism”—makes for a particularly awkward ambassador of the #MeToo message, however it manifests on Sunday. Kimmel may have matured before Americans’ eyes; it is an evolution, however, built on his start as an irreverent prankster, ogling and giggling and refusing to take anything—politics, women, himself—seriously. The first episode of The Man Show was shot in part at the Hoover Dam, just outside of Kimmel’s hometown of Las Vegas. Kimmel and Carolla had chosen the setting for the premiere, they explained, because the dam was a work not just of men, but also of manliness itself: strong, hardy, hearty. The structure was also, they insisted, deeply symbolic. The world needed, Carolla explained, “a dam to hold back the tidal wave of feminization that is flooding this country”—a dam, Kimmel added, “to stop the river of estrogen that is drowning us in political correctness.” And “a dam to urinate off of when we’re really drunk.” As The Man Show’s theme song—accompanying visuals for which included a guy using a leafblower to blow off a woman’s dress, stripping her down to her lingerie as she struggled to cover herself—went: Grab a beer and drop your pants

Send your wife and kids to France

It’s The Man Show!

Quit your job and light a fart

Yank your favorite private part

It’s The Man Show!

It’s a place where men can come together

(Look at the cans on this chick named Heather)

Juggy girls on trampolines

Time to loosen those blue jeans

It’s the … Man Show! Kimmel and Carolla would remain true to their pilot’s anti-estrogen stance. Episodes of The Man Show would include a segment in which Kimmel recruited women volunteers on the street to play a game: Guess what’s in his pants. “I’ve stuffed something in my pants,” he informed one of the players, “and you’re allowed to feel around on the outside of the pants. You’ll have 10 seconds to then guess what is in my pants.” (He paused: “You should use two hands.”) The segment included Kimmel asking another player to “put your mouth on it”; informing another, mid-pants-feel, that “you’re gonna make a fine wife”; making sure another was older than 18 (“Uncle Jimmy doesn’t need to do time”); and revealing to another that the pants-surprise in question was not a vibrator, as she had guessed, but “a zucchini with a rubber band on it.” (“But you can use it as a vibrator if you want!” he assured her, exaggeratedly shaking the produce.)

“We’re the ones that are supposed to be telling them what to do, right?” Kimmel replied. “Enough is enough. The Oprah-zation of America must be stopped!” As the show’s camera panned to one of its Juggy Girls, who whooped appreciatively at the sentiment, Carolla declared, “This Oprah needs to do a little less brainwashing, and a little more sock-washing.” Ooooof. Later, Kimmel would explain the show’s content in the way so many comedians have come to explain the less savory elements of their work: as a project of satire. He and Carolla were laughing not with the Juggy-gawkers and the race-baiters, but at them. They were embodying insensitivity in order to poke fun at insensitivity. “We always said The Man Show’s audience was divided between people who thought it was funny and understood we were joking,” Kimmel said in an October 2017 interview, “and other people who really thought we had some kind of an agenda.” It’s a strain of revisionism—“JK,” insists J.K.—that leaves little room for the show’s presumptive audience: people who simply like beer and boobs, people who, perhaps, feel truly put-upon and indignant and victimized. People who resent, without an ounce of irony, “the river of estrogen that is drowning us in political correctness.” The Man Show was, like everything else will be, a product of its time: It could have existed only during the heady years that came as the centuries shifted, lurchingly, beneath Americans’ feet. Kimmel’s antics, even then, were purposely provocative, and willfully out of step with the culture at large: The entertainer is known as a lover of pranks, both on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and in his personal life, and The Man Show—in the most generous reading of its ethic—was an extended gag played at the expense of a society that, the show insisted, took itself far too seriously. Another reading of things, though, is that Kimmel and Carolla, in the winky guise of guyness itself, did not merely respond to the culture that was complicit in the horrors #MeToo revealed; they also helped to extend that culture’s life. Ben Stein, whom Kimmel worked with on Win Ben Stein’s Money, made a cameo appearance on the “Juggy Academy” segment of The Man Show. “Now, suppose,” Professor Stein instructed his sea of bikini-clad students, “Adam or Jimmy makes a joke you don’t understand. What do you do?”

The women raised their hands, eagerly, en masse. Stein called on one of them. “Giggle like an idiot?” she said, cheerfully. “Very good, Andrea!” Stein replied. Andrea’s classmates shook their breasts in giddy approval. The Man Show’s antics, of course, are not strictly the stuff of #MeToo; they are merely in dialogue with the movement’s revelations, and with a broader culture in which men look at women and women watch themselves being looked at. Still, it’s remarkable that, on Sunday, the person who created Juggy Academy will be hosting the Academy Awards. It’s revealing that, on Sunday, the guy who became famous through a joyous celebration of chauvinism will be the person who decides how #MeToo will be discussed within the biggest awards show of them all. Americans love nothing more, the truism goes, than a good redemption story; Jimmy Kimmel, conscientious and Cronkitian, is currently starring in such a tale. He has, in recent years, run segments on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that one could read as de-facto apologies for the work of his earlier career: respectful interviews with women actors. Substantive conversations with politicians. Segments starring “one of my favorite characters in all of sports,” Karl Malone—this time playing himself. Kimmel recently spoke of his embrace of equal rights for the queer community; he spoke, as well, of talking about that embrace with his good friend Ellen DeGeneres. He suggested that, in some sense, his opinion on the matter carries a special weight—precisely because he is still, in addition to everything else he has become, “the guy from The Man Show.”