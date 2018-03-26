“Got an idea, honeybunch,” Donald Trump allegedly told the porn actress Stormy Daniels in a hotel room in Lake Tahoe in 2006. “Would you ever consider going on [The Celebrity Apprentice]—and being a contestant?” After that proposal, as Daniels told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes on Sunday night, she went to the bathroom, and when she came out, Trump had relocated himself to the end of the bed. It was clear, she said, what he assumed would happen next.

There are plenty of takeaways from Daniels’s 60 Minutes interview. There’s the fact that Daniels said someone threatened her safety in front of her daughter in a parking lot in Las Vegas in 2011, telling her to “Leave Trump alone—forget the story.” There’s Cooper’s secondary focus on campaign-finance law, and how Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen may have broken it with the $130,000 payment Daniels says Cohen gave her. There’s Daniels’s firm repudiation of anyone who suggests that she’s a victim in this situation.

But there’s also the president of the United States, in Daniels’s telling, using his status as the host of a popular reality-television show to coerce a woman into having sex with him. If true, it’s a textbook example of quid pro quo, with Trump raising the prospect of a stint on his show and then immediately assuming sexual favors in return.

Daniels, who was calm and composed during the interview with Cooper, reiterated throughout that her interest in Trump was professional, not personal. When Trump brought up the prospect of an Apprentice gig, Cooper asked, did she think he was serious, or was he dangling an opportunity in front of her to encourage her to want to “be involved with him?” “Both,” Daniels replied. She was not physically attracted to him, she said. After they had sex, he reiterated that he would like to see her again, and mentioned once more that they could discuss what they’d talked about earlier, i.e. her role on the show.