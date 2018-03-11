This post contains spoilers for the premiere episode of American Idol.

So much about ABC’s reboot of American Idol seems, from the outside, cynical. It was only two years ago that the one-time TV juggernaut delivered its supposedly final goodbye after 15 seasons on Fox. ABC bought the rights and promptly undug the show’s fresh grave, hiring Katy Perry as anchor judge for a reported $25 million, turning the pop star who recently began to falter as a hitmaker into one of the highest-paid reality TV personalities ever. The Fox version hadn’t launched a smash singing career in years, and even more than before, there’s little good in pretending that the main point of the show is talent discovery. The point is cash.

All of which makes it especially striking how much the new Idol, which premiered in a two-hour episode on Sunday night, packs an Epcot Center’s worth of anti-cynicism. It is kind and gentle and proficient and fakey: Disneyfied in the classic sense. The opening montage crisscrosses the country with images of regular folks pursuing their dreams, set, naturally, to the sound of Coldplay. In the auditions that unfold, the focus is on the prospective stars who get told yes, with most of the nos relegated to a quick montage at the end of the episode. Even the folks who get the thumbs down are advised not that they are bad, but that this isn’t the right time for them, or maybe not the right show.

“This is country, pop, R&B standing here in front of you,” Lionel Richie says at one point, referring to judges Luke Bryan, Perry, and himself. But the panel thrives not on contrast, but on harmony. Simon Cowell the cruel, Paula Abdul the kind, and Randy Jackson the vaguely wise are rendered a distant memory. Richie does do an industry-veteran routine—telling long stories and trying to remind each teenage singer just how young they are—and Bryan does seem on the verge of saying aw shucks in every scene. But mostly, they’re interchangeable nice dudes playing backup to a manic pixie dream diva.

Her outfits glinting like a rainbow trout, Perry quips and stunts endlessly, and it’s undeniably entertaining. She steals a kiss on the lips from a waifish 19-year-old with a guitar. She ballroom-dances with another scrawny boy who turns out to have a surprisingly Sinatra-esque croon (there’s anatomical innuendo from her, too: “Your speaking voice is going to change, obviously—something’s already dropped”). She coos over a 7-year-old girl named Dyxie who’s being used as a prop by her sister. She sets up a group text-message thread with her co-hosts. She, to the gay internet’s amazement and eyerolls, exclaims “wig!” and pointedly declines to explain what it means to the straight guys sitting next to her.