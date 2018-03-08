Before Disney’s big-budget, live-action adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic 1962 novel A Wrinkle in Time begins, its director, Ava DuVernay, appears on the screen. (At least this is what happened at the showing I attended; I can’t be sure it will be true of all of them.) DuVernay describes the film as about finding “the light in yourself,” before advising, “Embrace the inner child in you … Sit back, relax, and be a kid again.”

Now I confess, my first thought upon hearing this was that DuVernay was advising the critics in attendance not to be too, you know, critical—an admonition likely to achieve a precisely opposite result. But while criticism requires skepticism, it should not curdle into cynicism. And the truth is that, judged on its own terms, A Wrinkle in Time is a pretty good, perhaps even a quite good, movie. But it is a children’s movie. See it with a child or—as DuVernay recommends—with a child’s wonder. Otherwise, probably don’t bother seeing it at all.

As the story opens, 13-year-old Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is in a state of near-perpetual misery. Her beloved scientist-father (Chris Pine) vanished off the face of the Earth four years earlier, and her beloved scientist-mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) doesn’t comprehend the depth of her sadness. Although gifted, Meg does poorly in school and is easily baited by Mean Girls. As her principal (André Holland) explains, “You’re aggressive, you’re hostile, and you wonder why people don’t like you.”

Meg’s principal consolation is her 5-year-old adopted brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), a child prodigy who, it turns out, has been making some unusual friends. The first to appear is Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), offering a daffy, kinetic spin on a fairy godmother, right down to her confectionary costumery. Next comes Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), who has evolved beyond speech and communicates by offering the quotations of others, varying from the Sufi mystic Rumi to Lin-Manuel Miranda. And finally, we meet Mrs. Which, the leader of the “Mrs. Ws” and a being so powerful that she is played by Oprah Winfrey. (When the film was being shot, I suspect her character was conceived of as being “regal”; these days, she might opt for “presidential.” In any case, it can hardly be an accident that when she first materializes there’s an accidental size discrepancy, with her human form standing 20 feet tall.)