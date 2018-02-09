The Brooklyn of Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits, which takes place almost entirely in one small brownstone-dotted neighborhood of the borough, is hazy and sun-kissed. An early establishing shot of the sludgy Gowanus Canal looks positively Venetian, a tremendous achievement given that it is one of the most polluted bodies of water in the United States. The tranquility on display feels lovely, but immediately threatening; a place so content and pleasant is hard to take at face value, after all. Onto the Carroll Gardens scene steps Naomi (Emily Browning), an Australian ingénue who begins the movie by softly singing “New York Groove” to herself. Is she here to upend this gentle serenity?

Well, yes and no. Naomi is the instigator of change in Perry’s new drama of intertwined relationships, but Golden Exits is a film that shies away from any severe dramatics. Think of Naomi as a magnet, and the various people she meets and interacts with as a pile of metal filings on a desk; she sweeps over all of them and rearranges things without actually picking anything up. This is a movie that recalls the French filmmaker Eric Rohmer, he of the “moral tales,” who specialized in quiet stories of unresolved temptation and the existential fears of familiarity and stasis. For Perry, who has specialized in more confrontational dramedies, that’s something of an evolution, but it’s a perfectly welcome one.

Perry broke out of the New York indie-filmmaking scene with thrillingly abrasive works like The Color Wheel (2012), Listen Up Philip (2014), and Queen of Earth (2015), all of them centered on prickly egotists, and all of them willing to dig into their protagonists’ caustic inner monologues. The characters of Golden Exits are less openly and hilariously hostile; they’re still prone to simmering resentment, but this time, only some of it gets to boil over.

Naomi is an assistant hired by Nick (Adam Horovitz), an archivist who works out of a neat little Brooklyn basement; she’s his eighth hire over the years, and the sixth woman, as his wife, Alyssa (Chloe Sevigny) ruefully notes. Also part of the ensemble are Mary-Louise Parker as Alyssa’s hard-charging sister, Gwendolyn; Lily Rabe as Gwendolyn’s beleaguered assistant, Sam; Analeigh Tipton as Sam’s sister, Jess; and Jason Schwartzman as Jess’s husband, Buddy, who’s also a childhood friend of Naomi’s. Got all that?