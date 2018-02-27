At the start of Foxtrot, a knock at the door leads to a frightening sight for Dafna (Sarah Adler): two soldiers, standing impassively, bearing what can only be bad news—the death of her son. Dafna screams and cries, and the soldiers immediately move to sedate her; in the next room, her husband, Michael (Lior Ashkenazi), sits staring into space like a zombie. The setting is an upper-middle-class apartment in Tel Aviv bedecked with expensive furniture and dark, nightmarish-looking modern art, and the way the soldiers move—with surreal precision and authority—to handle the family is similarly fearsome.

Foxtrot is not a work of realism; the film doesn’t offer a gritty window into the life of an Israeli family wrestling with loss. Samuel Maoz’s drama, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival and was Israel’s (snubbed) submission to the Academy Awards this year, is a highly metaphorical triptych that’s trying to grapple with the quagmire of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In depicting the out-of-sight, out-of-mind bubble mentality of Israel’s civilian citizens (and how easily that bubble can burst), Foxtrot is a uniquely powerful work. But it also delves into the boredom, and banal prejudices, that spring up on the front lines, and in doing so has become so controversial that Foxtrot was condemned by Israel’s Minister of Culture Miri Regev. On top of all that, it’s a superior piece of cinema worth seeing as it begins a limited release across the country.

Maoz’s last feature film, Lebanon (2009), was a similarly bold work that caused controversy among Israeli viewers, depicting warfare exclusively from within a tank (with only a gunsight view of the outside world). Foxtrot is a more dreamlike movie that’s often grimly funny, but it has the same fascination with narrowing perspective and tightly guiding the audience into the viewpoint of each character. It certainly seems that Maoz is trying to make a point about the limits of living a blinkered existence, and he succeeds. A recurring visual motif in Foxtrot is that of a black “X,” first superimposed over an issue of Playboy that a soldier recalls reading as a kid, and then stamped onto the soldier’s own eyes.

As I mentioned, Foxtrot unfolds as a triptych: three connected stories, each equal in length, told almost as an anthology. First, there’s Michael and Dafna finding out about their son, an unbearably dour chamber piece where the soldiers delivering the bad news behave with absurd levels of automation. Dafna is chemically subdued; Michael is handed a watch that will beep every hour, so that he can remember to keep drinking glasses of water. Eventually, this tableau is interrupted with a piece of unexpected news, and Maoz wrings even further drama (and some truly bleak comedy) from the disruption of the soldiers’ commiseration routine.