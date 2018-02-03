Nearly a week later, the Grammys is still generating conversation—though most of the music on stage at the ceremony has been forgotten. The latest news is that the Recording Academy has formed a committee to study the state of women in the music business after the organization’s president, Neil Portnow, made an unconsidered defense of the ceremony’s skewed gender dynamics. Meanwhile, I’m still rolling back the clip of the 2018 Grammys moment that most joyfully showcased women’s work—and also happened to be the best and weirdest performance of the night. Take a look: It’s “Wild Thoughts,” the DJ Khaled song featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. A befuddling piece of music in its own right (who invited Carlos Santana’s Supernatural into this decade?), on Sunday, it generated a spectacle that might be compared to dropping a tab of LSD and then wandering through a vintage costume shop. Khaled, as he is wont to do, nearly ruined the thing from the start with his shouted catchphrases. But when he broke into an odd, half-competent shimmy, it set the mood—not serious, but not joking either; chaos, but organized. The magic began in earnest, though, when Rihanna swaggered out through a human sculpture garden that ever-so-slowly came to life.

The set design and fashion mishmashed art deco lines with curvaceous millinery; the moves were a combo of herky-jerky and fluid. At one point, a trio of austerely glamorous women linked hands, bent forward, and twerked in Tiller’s direction. For the final chorus came the glorious moment when it felt as though a painting had become fully animated—with everyone going wobbly-legged in the style of the Gwara Gwara, a South African dance. Related Story The Grammys Paid Lip Service to the Now Delighted and mystified, I emailed a Grammys rep to find out who’d conceived the show. The answer was director Philippa Price, in collaboration with stylist Savannah Baker and Rihanna's choreographers Tanisha Scott and Parris Goebel. An artist with the MAAVVEN creative agency, Price’s portfolio also includes St. Vincent’s eerie “Pills” video and Rihanna’s laser-lit 2016 BRIT Awards performances—which both, like “Wild Thoughts,” radiate an uncanny-valley feeling and make the retro feel novel.