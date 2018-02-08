Amazon’s entry into the world of filmmaking began in earnest less than three years ago, when the company announced in July 2015 that it had acquired Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq to be the first “Amazon Original Movie.” Quickly enough, Amazon Studios (then headed by Roy Price) pursued a strategy of tapping established indie filmmakers who had risen to fame in the ’80s and ’90s to make their passion projects. In 2016, there was Whit Stillman (Love & Friendship), Todd Solondz (Wiener-Dog), Jim Jarmusch (Paterson), and another director who had been around even longer—Woody Allen.

Allen had released his movies through the same company (Sony Pictures Classics) for many years. But in 2016, Price managed to pry the Oscar-winner away with a lavish $20 million offer to distribute Allen’s upcoming film Café Society, a period piece set in 1930s Hollywood. At the time, the deal was seen as a “staggering” but bold move for the online streaming-focused company, which needed to lay out large cash offers to muscle out more traditional studios and attract big-name artists. How quickly things change. Price resigned from Amazon last October after a producer accused him of sexual harassment, and Allen’s next star-studded film, A Rainy Day in New York, his third for the company, will likely be released this year with little fanfare—if it gets released at all.

As Hollywood continues to react and adapt to the fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal (and the many other abuse allegations churned up in its wake), Amazon has become a revealing example of how the strategy of pursuing big names to buy instant credibility in the industry can backfire. The studio’s two Allen movies (Café Society and Wonder Wheel) have grossed a combined $12.5 million at the domestic box office, and the TV show the director did for Amazon (Crisis in Six Scenes, which cost $80 million) debuted to negative reviews. Beyond that, Amazon is apparently on the hook for three more Allen films after A Rainy Day in New York because of the deal Price struck, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With collaborators continuing to denounce the director, Amazon may end up having to buy Allen out of his contract.

Price’s pursuit of Allen—as streaming services were gaining a foothold in the film and TV industries—showed how much things can stay the same in Hollywood, even when they’re supposedly radically evolving. When Amazon began its relationship with Allen in 2015 and ordered his series Crisis in Six Scenes, the director had already weathered newly resurfaced allegations of child molestation from his daughter Dylan Farrow. That negative attention fully boiled over two and a half years later, as actors involved with his recent projects began openly disavowing him. (Allen, for his part, has long denied Farrow’s claims and has never been charged.)