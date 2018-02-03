“We are wondering: What’s the post-Harvey era going to look like?” said the Washington Post journalist Sarah Ellison on a panel at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, which ended earlier this week. The festival itself, for one, looked different. In the 2017 edition, amid throngs of feminists clad in pink pussy hats, Harvey Weinstein proudly participated in the inaugural Women’s March in Park City. This year, following a wave of sexual-assault allegations by women in the industry, the former mega-producer was nowhere to be found. The spotlight was instead focused on 45 female directors with daring films that set the tone for the festival and, perhaps, for the future of Hollywood. As festival-goers assembled for this year’s Women’s March (renamed the “Respect Rally”), one of the most powerful statements about the issues kicked up by the #MeToo movement was being delivered in a darkened theater nearby. There, viewers had gathered for the premiere of Jennifer Fox’s The Tale, an unflinching dramatized account of statutory rape based on the director’s own experiences: As a 13-year-old girl, she had a sexual relationship with her 40-year-old track coach.

Last month, my colleague Conor Friedersdorf argued that although reporting on the #MeToo movement is necessary to expose incidences of sexual abuse—especially those with ramifications in the public sector—fiction can play an edifying role in the private realm, probing the nuances and gray areas inherent in the conversation about consent and power dynamics. “Cat Person,” the viral New Yorker short story, is an example of how literature can leverage moral ambiguity to spark discussion. The Tale is cinema’s vital contribution. In Fox’s harrowing cinematic memoir, Laura Dern plays the adult version of Fox, a documentarian in her 50s who, upon returning from filming abroad, receives a voicemail from her mother (Ellen Burstyn). The older woman has discovered a troubling “story” that 13-year-old Jennifer wrote for a middle-school assignment in which the girl, then known as Jenny, describes in rapturous prose how she was inducted into the realm of romantic love by two adults. To hear Jenny tell it, she fell into the warm embrace of a ménage à trois. Her mother sees it differently. Related Story 'Cat Person' and the Impulse to Undermine Women's Fiction Jennifer is quick to shrug off any concern. She acknowledges having had a much-older “boyfriend” to whom she lost her virginity, but maintains that their relationship, if unconventional, was consensual. A halcyon flashback offers her memory of the affair’s origins: A tall, sprightly teenage Jenny (Jessica Sarah Flaum) arrives at her horse trainer, Mrs. G’s (Elizabeth Debicki), house in the country, where she’ll spend the summer. Jenny is struck by Mrs. G’s beauty and immediately takes an interest in her handsome boyfriend, Bill (Jason Ritter), who will also be her running coach for the upcoming months. She flashes him a smile.

But then, the next day, at her childhood home, Jennifer’s mother shows her adult daughter a photograph taken that summer. In it, Jennifer isn’t the self-assured young woman she remembers herself to be; she’s a prepubescent girl who hasn’t yet lost her baby fat. In a gutting directorial move, Fox “recasts” the younger version of herself with a shy, cherubic 13-year-old (Isabelle Nélisse). The same memories replay, but with a much darker valence: A young, awkward girl arrives at summer camp. She looks vulnerable. She is noticed, almost imperceptibly, by a 40-year-old man. It’s in this upending manner that Fox invites the audience to participate in excavating her past. The project is messy and riveting. Memories, after all, are living reconstructions, and the creative choices Fox makes to illustrate this fallibility are profound. Adult Jennifer interacts with her recollections, which manifest onscreen as shape-shifting flashbacks, replayed and edited in order to incorporate revelations, fill lacunas, reconcile contradicting accounts, and introduce new characters she had tried to bury. Sometimes, Jennifer gently presses her younger self (“Did I say yes?”); other times, she’s more confrontational, like when she’s interrogating her abusers (“How could you say that?”) or admonishing her 13-year-old self (“You were manipulated!”). In other critical moments, the defiant young Jenny breaks the fourth wall and addresses the camera head-on, refusing to play the part of a victim.