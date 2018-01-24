This post contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 13 of This Is Us. Early on in the life of This Is Us, its writers and other creators made a key narrative decision: to make Jack’s death the show’s central mystery, the core question around which so many of its other questions would revolve. Week after week, as a result, audiences have braced themselves not just for cathartic feels—and for tears that arrive with such ruthless efficiency as to make you suspect that NBC is in the pocket of Big Kleenex—but also for new clues to the riddle. Jack dies, we learned. But then, still left unanswered: How does he die? Where? When? Why? In all that, the show has taken its own shocking and tragic twist and ensured that the shock and tragedy would reveal themselves not merely over moments, but over months. Suspense, in suspension—a cliffhanger in reverse. Related Stories This Is Us Is Must-Weep TV

When the Cliffhanger Takes Its Sweet Time

Serial Thriller Where is the line, though, between apprehension and exploitation? Between the manipulation that all fiction—and particularly the fiction of the primetime television drama—will engage in and the manipulation that becomes cynical, and trying, and exhausting? This Is Us is a show that is, for the most part, exceptionally sensitive, exceptionally subtle. But the way it has played with Jack’s death—the central fact of its characters’ lives, a trauma that radiates across their experience in ways both predictable and deeply unruly—is not subtle at all. It is bold. It is brash. It suggests, indeed, writers at play. Jack’s demise, as a result, has been a tragedy that has manifested as something far more banal: a plot device. An earnest one, yes—Jack is evidently beloved by his creators as well as his fellow Pearsons—but a plot device nonetheless. A catastrophic event that lingers and confuses and explains. A way to keep viewers interested, compelled, curious. A puzzle to be solved (did he die in a car accident? in a household accident? at the hand of Miguel?). Here, week after week, within the context of a show that is otherwise so empathetic, so intimate, so real … is a trauma that has doubled as a tease. In Season 1, Jack, stumble-drunk, gets in the family car to drive to Rebecca’s gig—Oh, noooo, this is it, you think, reaching for the Kleenex box, this is how he dies—but then, fairly miraculously, he makes it to his destination unharmed: another of the fake-outs the show is so skilled at executing. There are other such hints and sleights of hand that promise the solution to the “how he died” mystery only to withhold it yet again. The beginning of Season 2 suggests, however, finally—and extremely Kleenexily—that Jack dies in a fire. And yet this is presented not merely as the answer to the question, but also as the start of many others: How did the fire start, exactly? Why was Jack unable to escape it? Who was with him when it happened? Why does Kate blame herself for the tragedy?

As the show has gone on, it has peppered its plot with clues that may or may not—the tease will keep its teasing—provide answers to those questions. There’s the revelation that Jack and Rebecca might be buying another house (one with a garage full of boxed items that could, under the right and awful circumstances, easily double as tinder). And the reminders that the Pearson house has a faulty fusebox and regularly suffers power outages. And that the home’s smoke detector—for reasons thus far unexplained—is missing its battery. And that a recent trip to the mall resulted in both Jack and Rebecca forgetting to buy a replacement. Cue, at the end of This Is Us’s previous episode, “Clooney,” a lingering, ominous shot of a smoke detector, its battery connector hanging limply from the machine. “Before this season is over, we will see how Jack Pearson dies,” Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall, said earlier this month, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, told Us Weekly last Saturday that the cause of Jack’s death would be revealed “very, very, very, very soon.” And, indeed, on Tuesday: Rosebud met Crock-Pot. The tragic normality of his end revealed itself in all its tragedy. The Super Bowl. The kids preferring to spend their time with friends, and girlfriends, instead of their parents. The older couple cleaning out their garage, reminiscing, playfully bickering about the household objects that make up life’s dusty detritus. The gifted crock-pot. The faulty knob. The spark. The flames. This Is Us’s creator and showrunner, Dan Fogelman, told Entertainment Weekly that Jack’s death would be “a huge, romantic, sad, beautiful, melancholy wallop,” and he did not oversell the situation: Here, after months of teasing, was Jack’s death revealed to be the result not of human folly, but of the senseless tragedy of dumb luck. No rhyme, no reason, no meaning: just a horrible household accident. The kind that could happen to anyone.

But, also: Fogelman, in his preview of all that, really was selling. Sad and beautiful and melancholy, after all, are key to the premises of a show like This Is Us. Week after week, audiences tune in not just to witness its drama and its wit—not just to take in the pitch-perfect banter between Randall and Beth—but also for an experience of collective catharsis. The show, as a contained story, may be supremely interested in family as a body that can be both insulating and isolating; as a cultural phenomenon, however, it revels in its own fluid relationship with the people beyond its central universe. Fogelman is extremely vocal, on social media and in the media of the more traditional iterations, about his intentions for the show. Each Tuesday, similarly, as the latest episode airs, many of its stars take to Twitter to offer their own assessments of that day’s installment of the Big Three’s story, reacting to the tales told along with viewers, in real time. It’s an interactivity—audience and authors, in dialogue with each other—that reveals itself, as well, within the framework of those tales themselves: through little Easter eggs that reward careful viewing. Through fake-outs that take viewers’ familiarity with the show and subvert it. Through a long-running mystery that has for so long gone teasingly unsolved. Through fan service manifested, in the worst ways as well as the best, as manipulation.

This Is Us, of course, is only one of many shows to experiment with cliffhangers that, in spite of it all, keep hanging. Big Little Lies began with a murder; its finale revealed the victim and the agent at once. Riverdale began with a dead teenager; its plot expanded from that tragedy. Quantico centered around a terror attack and the question of Did she do it?; True Detective’s extended-whodunnit premises have been written into its name. This Is Us, however, is unlike those other dramas in an important way: It has promised, from the beginning, a particular kind of intimacy with its characters. So deeply felt are the emotions here—so unflinching the show’s gaze on the people who occupy its world—that the Pearsons are, in many ways, stand-ins for viewers. They feel, in ways uncommon even in this age of reality TV, real. That fact complicates the “how did he die?” plot teases. As does the cleverness—the almost winky knowingness—with which the show has treated its own central mystery. Tuesday’s death-revealing episode is the unlucky-13th of the season. It is titled—in recognition of the song that the crockpot-gifters sing at the episode’s outset, as they’re reminiscing about how they met—“That’ll Be the Day” (full lyrics, of course, “that’ll be the day when I die”). The episode features the fourth wall repeatedly broken, not through overt overtures to the audience, but through, instead, more subtle acknowledgements of their presence on the other side. It features that wall, indeed, burned down. Ventimiglia called Jack’s death an “absolute soul-crushing event”; this, too, was an act of salesmanship.