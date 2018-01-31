The American philosopher Hilary Putnam, who died in 2016, was known during his life for his work in mathematical logic, his contributions to philosophy of mind, and, most significantly, his understanding of realism. Continually scrutinizing his own work and the work of others, Putnam deduced that there is such a thing as objective truth that exists outside of human interpretation. Putnam was, sadly, not around to watch television on the evening of January 30, 2018, when the adult-film actor and director Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to field questions about whether or not she engaged in a sexual affair in 2006 with the married man who would later become president of the United States. Daniels, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month, allegedly received a payment of $130,000 a month before the 2016 election in return for an agreement that she would not disclose any part of any relationship she might have had with Donald Trump. She has since officially and repeatedly denied that any such affair took place. But in 2011, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, gave a wide-ranging interview to In Touch Weekly in which she offered copious details about sexual encounters with the president, including that he’s reportedly superstitious about his hair and is deathly, aggressively afraid of sharks. On January 19, In Touch published the interview transcript in full. Related Story The Anger of Jimmy Kimmel To recap: In 2006, Stormy Daniels allegedly had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump while he was married to his wife Melania. In 2011, she told a magazine all about said encounters, and passed a polygraph test. Her close friend and her ex-husband corroborated her account and also passed polygraph tests. In 2016, Daniels was allegedly paid by Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s lawyer, to deny that she had ever had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump. Michael Cohen released a statement, signed by Daniels, denying that any such payment was made. Ever since then, Daniels has denied that she ever had a sexual relationship with Trump. If she fails to do so, as has been posited on The View by Sunny Hostin, a lawyer unconnected with the case, she could be liable for a monetary fine of as much as a million dollars. What complicates things further is that Daniels, a hard-working and opportunistic American, is now faced with a moment in which her public profile is shooting through the stratosphere, and she’s shrewd enough to want to take advantage of the possibilities. On January 20, she kicked off a tour of national strip clubs titled “Make America Horny Again,” a caption that alludes to both the president and to their alleged affair. She’s also consented to televised interviews, despite the fact that she’s legally barred (at least allegedly) from discussing any of the particulars of her interactions with Trump, or even the question of whether she’s legally barred from doing so. Earlier this month, Daniels spoke with Inside Edition, where she made silently smiling while questioned into a new art form. On Thursday she’s scheduled to appear on The View, where it’s safe to assume the same performance will ensue.

On Tuesday night, in the aftermath of Trump’s State of the Union address, Daniels sat down with Jimmy Kimmel. Their conversation was muddled further by the fact that, hours before the interview, Daniels had issued a new statement, once again denying that she had ever had a sexual affair with Trump. “Each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 (sic), 2016, 2017, and now again in 2018,” the statement read. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid hush money … I am denying this affair because it never happened.” Kimmel, fairly, was confused by this, and noted that the signature on the new statement didn’t match Daniels’s official signature. “Did you sign this letter that was released today?” he asked her. “I don’t know, did I?” she replied, adding, “That doesn’t look like my signature … I do not know where it came from.”