The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday, rewarded a robust group of Best Picture contenders, including The Shape of Water, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Get Out, Phantom Thread, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Notably competing in the top category are genres often snubbed by the Oscars, such as horror and teen coming-of-age comedies. In a politically charged year for the country, the film industry’s biggest awards body gravitated toward movies with defined points of view, told by established artists (Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan) and newer directors (Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele) with a strong presence behind the camera.

The Shape of Water (with 13 nominations) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (with seven nominations) are the nominal frontrunners in the Best Picture field. But this remains a relatively wide-open Oscar race with strong pockets of support for almost every nominee. As nearly all of the “precursor” awards (such as the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, and most of the guild awards) have already happened, the next few weeks will be defined by internal campaigning, which could concentrate backlash on a more polarizing contender like Three Billboards (which has drawn controversy for its muddled portrayal of police brutality).

As with any Oscar year, there were some exciting milestones: Rachel Morrison is the first woman ever nominated for Best Cinematography for her work on Mudbound. Greta Gerwig is only the fifth woman nominated for Best Directing, and the first since Kathryn Bigelow’s win for The Hurt Locker in 2010. Jordan Peele is the fifth African American nominated in that category, and only the third person to have Best Picture, Writing, and Directing nominations for his feature film debut (the others being Warren Beatty and James L. Brooks). Agnes Varda, a pioneering woman behind the camera who first made her mark during the French New Wave, got her first competitive Oscar nomination at the age of 89 for her documentary Faces Places (she also received an honorary Academy Award in November). And Logan became the first comic-book movie to get a writing nomination (for Adapted Screenplay).

The most surprising snubs included James Franco, who was seen as a frontrunner for his film The Disaster Artist (which did snag an Adapted Screenplay nomination); he may have been ignored because of sexual-assault allegations reported in the Los Angeles Times as nomination ballots were being filled out. Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which in years past would have been a major contender, only got nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress (Meryl Streep), perfunctory nods to a long-time Oscar favorite. Martin McDonagh, who received a writing nomination for Three Billboards, was left out of Best Director in favor of Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread, indicating that the film did not have quite the groundswell of support in every nomination branch that usually accompanies the frontrunner.