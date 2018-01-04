“I feel, I dunno, I feel comfortable with him,” is how 17-year-old Alyssa (Jessica Barden) describes her burgeoning relationship with James (Alex Lawther), another teenage misfit whom she met at school, in the first episode of The End of the F***ing World. “I feel sort of safe.” Unbeknownst to Alyssa, while she’s pondering her feelings, James is ferociously sharpening a hunting knife with a gleam in his eye, plotting how to kill her.

The concept of The End of the F***ing World—a heartwarming, quirky romance between a budding psychopath and a truculent, wounded teenager—feels a bit like a Wes Anderson screenplay that’s been rejected for being too dark. But the eight-part series, which arrives in a semi-surprise drop on Netflix Friday after debuting on the U.K.’s Channel 4, is a surprising tour de force, mashing up the pitch-black humor of British alternative comedies with the visual punch of an auteur-driven indie film. It’s also mercifully short. Individual episodes top out at around 20 minutes, making the series eminently bingeable, and giving it a taut, concise structure that more new shows could stand to mimic.

The series was reportedly born when its director, Jonathan Entwistle, glimpsed a scrap of discarded paper outside a comic-book store in London, which turned out to be a page from Charles Forsman’s comic series The End of the Fucking World. That publication was about a 17-year-old self-diagnosed psychopath and a lonely outcast who run away together. In the Netflix adaptation, James is played by Lawther, best-known for his role in the similarly dark Black Mirror episode “Shut Up and Dance.” After the loss of his mother, James—raised by a well-meaning but inept father—becomes morbidly fixated with death. Flashback scenes show him killing animals and thrusting his hand into a deep-fat fryer. “I wanted to make myself feel something,” he says.

In the first few episodes, Lawther plays James as almost comically disturbed, barely blinking, and staring fixedly in the distance when Alyssa, after their first meeting, tries to kiss him. His inner monologue, heard in voiceover, is mostly to-the-point (“Alyssa was new. She’d started that term. I thought she could be interesting to kill”). Barden’s Alyssa is more complex: She rampages through situations, shooting her mouth off at every opportunity and alienating everyone she meets, but her inward thoughts convey how secretly vulnerable she is. “I’m going whether you come with me or not,” she tells James when she announces her plan to run away, before immediately thinking, “Please say yes.” Her mother has remarried a predatory bully who encourages Alyssa to run away, telling her they’d all be better off without her.