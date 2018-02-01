Perhaps the sight of Tom Brady’s chin dimple doesn’t blind you with seething rage. I guess you don’t have eyeballs. Or maybe you’re not from Philadelphia. Eagles fans have recently been prevented from realizing a beloved postseason pastime—the city’s so-called “Crisco Cops” greased up downtown lamp posts to stop rowdy Philadelphians from scaling them. Perhaps now they can instead relish another classic activity: the great tradition of loathing the New England Patriots, everyone who holds them dear, and everything they represent. The Patriots. Ugh. Even their team name is a lie. First of all, a bald eagle—so sleek! so majestic! so fierce!—is infinitely cooler than some dude wearing a tricorne hat. And can someone tell Robert Kraft that giving muskets to a bunch of LARPers in the endzone isn’t actually patriotic? Last time I checked, the cradle of liberty wasn’t in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Ben Franklin may have believed the nation’s premier bird was the turkey, but he still picked Philadelphia over Boston for a reason. (The reason: Philly’s better.)

The pair also identified the roots of the word, which they say goes back to the 19th century, at least, and a song titled “The Under-Dog in the Fight.” (It’s no Eagles fight song, but it’s certainly better than the sorry counterpart composed for Pats fans.) It goes like this: I know that the world, that the great big world

Will never a moment stop

To see which dog may be in the fault,

But will shout for the dog on top.

But for me, I shall never pause to ask

Which dog may be in the right

For my heart will beat, while it beats at all,

For the underdog in the fight You want an underdog you can believe in? Nick Foles is your guy. The safe bet may be to root for Brady and the Pats, but the science of underdog fandom is on Foles’s side. Consider the experiment Frazier and Snyder conducted in an attempt to quantify people’s tendency to favor the little guy. First, the researchers outlined a seven-game match-up between the strong favorite, Team A, and the obvious underdog, Team B. Then they asked 122 people who they would prefer to win. The vast majority of them—more than 80 percent—said they’d root for the underdogs on Team B. But then—plot twist!—the researchers told participants that Team B had unexpectedly won the first three games in the series, putting them one win away from a championship victory. When they asked people who they’d root for in Game Four, about half of those who had originally chosen Team B said they’d switch their allegiance and support Team A instead. Among those who said they’d swap allegiances, the majority said they’d change back again—and support the original underdog team as planned—if the series ended up being tied 3-3 heading into Game Seven.

In other words, the researchers found not just the widespread preference for underdogs that they’d expected, but also a fluid sense of what makes someone an underdog. Their findings have implications that extend beyond the sporting world. Underdogs show up throughout the history, literature, and mythology of the Western world. Going back to ancient times, one of the most compelling kinds of stories people tell is fundamentally concerned with underdog status. The novelist Kurt Vonnegut, for example, once observed that the arc of one classic story type—characterized by a protagonist’s steady climb in good fortune, sudden fall, and eventual ascension back to happily ever after—can be found in anything from creation stories across major religions to Cinderella. A couple years ago, I wrote about a group of computer scientists who studied the emotional path of this story pattern, compared with several others, and found that it’s among the top narrative arcs favored by readers. This same story arc arguably mirrors the trajectory of Tom Brady’s career. It wasn’t always easy for him, back before he was the king of the Super Bowl and the husband of a supermodel. This is the same Tom Brady who got so little playing time at the University of Michigan that he nearly transferred. And the same Tom Brady who began his career as a starting player with a humiliating loss to Notre Dame. “No one expects that this guy was going to be the best football player of all time. Even him!” said Mark Snyder, who was one of the beat writers who covered Brady’s redshirt junior season for the University of Michigan’s college paper in 1998. “No one really knew who he was. He was definitely an underdog.”