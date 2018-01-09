If Netflix’s Chef’s Table is a delectable exercise in the art of haute cuisine food porn, Rotten, its newest docuseries, is more of an appetite suppressant. Over six episodes, the show tackles a variety of afflictions blighting the food industry, from a glut of diluted Chinese honey undercutting American beekeepers to mafiosi-like power grabs in New England fisheries. Rotten’s scope is wide, and its message is often hard to discern. (Raw milk, the subject of one episode, is portrayed as both the potential savior of a dying industry and a kind of snake oil that can literally be poisonous.) But the overarching takeaway from the series is that the business of food is sprawling, labyrinthine, and woefully corrupt, and that the consequences affect far more than what ends up on people’s plates.

It’s an argument that was made more gracefully and with less narrative ADHD by Robert Kenner’s 2009 documentary Food Inc., which delved into the environmental and ethical costs of industrial farming and agribusiness (Food Inc. is also available to watch on Netflix). Rotten—produced by Zero Point Zero, the company behind Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown—is less focused, which means it wastes almost an entire episode documenting how a British man died because there were traces of peanut in his chicken tikka masala. What it does do, though, is branch out from critiquing the usual suspects of Tyson Foods and Monsanto. No food is immune, the show argues, to the nefarious reach of corporations, from garlic to monkfish to almonds. Rotten never exactly offers a roadmap for ethical eating, but the sheer weirdness of its best episodes testifies to how much Western consumers still don’t know about where their food comes from.

Consider this: 20 percent of American chickens, the series reveals, are actually owned by a corporation in Brazil whose proprietors have been charged with bribery and insider trading. Most of the nearly 50 billion pounds of garlic the world eats each year comes from China, and pre-peeled garlic from that country is often the result of forced labor in prisons. Twenty-five percent of the groundfish quotas in New England are owned by one man—a Portuguese immigrant known as “the Codfather,” who’s currently serving a 46-month sentence for conspiracy and false labeling. Rotten has been advertised as a true-crime series, and the offenses it documents often feel more akin to the illegal narcotics industry than to the business of food.

The best episode, “Lawyers, Guns, and Honey” (with apologies to Warren Zevon), makes the honey business—that cozy stuff of home baking and Winnie the Pooh—seem better suited to an episode of Breaking Bad. Although bee stocks in the U.S. are plummeting, the episode explains, the honey business is booming, thanks to an influx of Chinese imports that are diluted with rice syrup. “It’s straight out of the drug dealer playbook,” the narrator explains: “Cut your pure product with inexpensive filler to increase volume.” After tariffs were imposed on Chinese honey, producers simply started shipping their wares from other Asian countries to avoid detection, sparking a new, sophisticated science in “pollen analysis” and “molecular tests” to ascertain the legality of honey.