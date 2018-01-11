Many questions remain about the specific circumstances that led slowly (and also, as so often tends to happen, suddenly) to Donegan’s publishing of her essay. Chief among them: Had Harper’s, as its correspondence with Donegan seems to suggest—but as it is now saying was not necessarily the case—really planned to name Donegan in the writer Katie Roiphe’s piece? Would it have outed her were it not for the activism on her behalf? What is fairly clear, though, is that the options, for Donegan, seemed to come down to a bluntly binary choice: telling her own story, or risk having it told on her behalf. The byline, with all the power that implies, as opposed to, simply, the name. And, so: Faced with the prospect of getting her story told by Harper’s, by Roiphe, by, in general, someone who is not Moira Donegan, Donegan flipped the script. In coming forward—“I Started the Media Men List. My name is Moira Donegan”—she attempted to change the terms of her own authorship. And that authorship, as the Harper’s controversy has evolved at lightning speed this week, has served as its own kind of paradox. To author something in general, of course, is to have a very particular kind of power over it (augere, “to increase, originate, promote”); the SMM list being what it became, however—and the current media environment being what it is—the Harper’s controversy initially (and correctly) assumed authorship to be, instead of a power, a threat. Roiphe and Harper’s, as the authors of the rumored magazine story, had, in theory, the power to compromise the safety of the author of the list; that author herself, the widespread fear went, would face almost inevitable retribution precisely because of that authorship.

Those who put the us in Spartacus were acutely aware of those tensions. And they were trying, in their own way, to reclaim the notion of authorship on Donegan’s behalf: to blur it, to relocate it, to diffuse its burdens across the group. (To some in the media, initially, those Spartacan aims weren’t fully clear. Many blog posts on Wednesday evening took one of the early Spartacus tweets at face value; “Update, 8:50 p.m.: So, the real identity of the creator of the Shitty Men In Media list is Spartacus after all—or maybe it’s Moira Donegan,” one especially notable correction now reads.) The Spartacus moves were more than protective, though: They were also simply recognizing the obvious. Donegan, after all, is both the author of the list she created and not the “author” at all. The spreadsheet she made was ultimately populated by many people who remain (and many of whom will likely keep remaining) anonymous. The document itself, crowdsourced and unvetted—an organic whisper network transformed, cell by cell, into a piece of media—was ad-hoc. It was messy. It was, in some of the worst ways, limited, and exclusive, and excluding. As Jenna Wortham, writing for The New York Times Magazine, put it: “The list was F.T.B.T.—for them, by them—meaning, by white women about their experiences with the white men who made up a majority of the names on it.” This failure, too, is part of Donegan’s own reckoning. And it is part of the broader reckoning the latest iteration of #MeToo needs to be doing, now and going forward. There is power in distributed authorship, and there are potential pitfalls, as well, whether the authorship in question be of a Google spreadsheet or a political movement or, too, a journalistic story: During a time when more and more people can speak for themselves—when they can turn that speech, instantly, into sharable media—how should stories be told? Who, ultimately, should be authoring them? Recent months, on the one hand, have been reminders of the blunt and sweeping value of traditional journalistic storytelling, with reporters—Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey and Ronan Farrow and Stephanie McCrummen and so many, many more—giving voice to people who likely would not have told their stories on their own. And yet, at the same time, Twitter and Facebook and the rise of the internet in general are speedily shifting the calculus of authorship as a broader proposition: Who should be speaking? Who should be listening? Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?