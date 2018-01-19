The first two scenes of Hostiles, Scott Cooper’s harsh and uncompromising western, depict a familiar cycle of cruelty. In the first, a white family living deep in New Mexico Territory are attacked by a Comanche war party, with only the mother, Rosalie (Rosamund Pike), surviving. In the second, the hard-faced Captain Joseph Blocker (Christian Bale) rounds up an Apache family and drags them to an American fort, where other Native Americans have been imprisoned for years without trial. Both sequences are gory, tough to watch, and short on dialogue, with Cooper intent on showing a world severely lacking in empathy.

Hostiles is a classic revisionist western, stripping away the traditional notions of good guys and bad guys on the American frontier and instead digging into the poisonous effect of decades of colonial warfare against the continent’s indigenous peoples. But though the film seeks to avoid many of the genre’s cliches, it nonetheless ends up slipping into some well-worn and dull dynamics of noble Indians teaching important lessons to their American occupiers. And since this is a movie directed by Scott Cooper (Black Mass, Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace), the best way for everyone to learn those lessons is through scenes of gritty violence.

The film is set in 1892, and Blocker is a veteran of America’s ongoing wars in the newly settled West. A gruff man with a mustache that’s large enough to cover almost his entire face, Blocker is avowedly racist and distrustful of Native Americans, though he speaks their languages and understands their territory better than any American soldier. Because of that, he’s picked by his commanding officer to escort a dying Cheyenne chief, Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi), back to his tribal lands in Montana, despite personal enmity between the two over the horrors they inflicted on each other in battle. If you were being glib (and Cooper is occasionally guilty of being glib), you could call it an odd-couple drama of sorts.

Bale plays Blocker as a man who has entirely locked his emotions away, save for his loyalty to his country and his suspicion of men like Yellow Hawk, whom he orders clapped in chains for their journey. Bale turns every line into a whispered grumble; it’s a haunted take on the cowboy notion of American heroism, a man who’s used to all kinds of adversity on the frontier. Studi, a great actor who has a long career playing fearsome warriors in films like Dances With Wolves and The Last of the Mohicans, is equally stoic but is given even less character shading.