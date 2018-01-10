And, so, anger—anger directed not against the existence of Roiphe’s article itself, but rather against the notion that the identity of the woman who created the list might be publicly revealed: the notion that a woman might be subjected to abuse for the act of trying to spare other women from the same thing. The outrage was accompanied by more specific entreaties to Harper’s (a magazine that has, depending on your perspective, either nobly or notoriously resisted the rise of the internet) to recognize the broader world its journalism now inhabits: a place of both marvelous and ominous fluidity between digital settings and physical ones. Digital harassment of women, in particular, is at risk of becoming “an established norm in our digital society,” one study had it, noting that 76 percent of women under 30 have experienced that kind of abuse. And doxxing—the term originates from the hackers of the early web, a derivation of docs—always, at this point, comes with the threat of the conversion of digital abuse into physical violence. Misogyny, it has become painfully clear, loves nothing more than a vulnerably human target for its hatred. It’s notable, as well, that the discussions of the Harper’s story have been conducted during a time that has found pop culture particularly interested in what it means to speak truth to power. The Post, Steven Spielberg’s celebration of whistleblowing and of journalism, is arriving both to national theaters and to an Oscar campaign near you. The current iteration of the #MeToo moment has led on the one hand to discussions about a new era—of empowerment, of vocalness, of respect—for women: Women speaking up. Women acting out. Women expressing their anger, and using their power, and making their scenes. “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” Oprah told a roaring crowd at the Golden Globes on Sunday. “But their time is up. Their time is up.”

And yet: Here, via an in-production work of journalism that holds so much power in its ink-stained hands—via a single piece of information that could be so easily weaponized—is a reminder of how fragile the progress of #MeToo really is, how susceptible it is to backlash. The people who have found their voices in the previous months, women and men, are fighting, after all, against centuries’ worth of cultural scripts demanding that women, in particular, be accommodating, be capitulating, be pleasing. That they avoid unruliness at all costs. If they don’t, they may be cruelly harassed. They may be dismissed as “difficult,” mocked as “shrill.” Their names—and, with them, their home address and work address and phone number, and those of their husbands and children and friends—may end up posted on The Daily Stormer. Harper’s, ostensibly, per Roiphe’s comment on the matter, will not be revealing the name of the woman who created the spreadsheet. If so, good. The Harper’s article, with all its known unknowns, currently exists as a kind of Schrödingerian proposition—“the piece hasn’t even gone to print yet,” Splinter’s Clio Chang pointed out on Tuesday, “meaning there’s still time to stop this from happening”—and because of that, especially before Roiphe issued her “not ‘outing’ anyone” statement today, a kind of ad-hoc activism emerged: Harpers-dont-do-this, en masse. On Tuesday, the writer Nicole Cliffe offered up financial compensation to freelancers who want to remove their own in-the-works Harper’s stories from the magazine as a gesture of protest. The writer Jessica Valenti attempted to deflect attention from the creator of the list to the many women who contributed to it: “The list was created by contributions from dozens of women and disseminated by even more,” Valenti noted on Twitter. “I was one of them. If someone comes for the woman who started the list, they better be ready to come for us all.” Many others reminded Harper’s of the humanity at the other end of its journalism: of the very real and physical danger it could mean for a woman to have her name associated with the list.