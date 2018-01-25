When the sound of popular music shifts, it takes a while for the supposed scorekeepers of popular music to notice. In 1991, Nielsen and Billboard switched to new, more statistically rigorous methods to measure sales and spins (rather than trusting radio stations and record stores to self-report) and suddenly, hip-hop began landing No. 1 albums. Something similar is happening now. The counting institutions have more fully weighed streaming services, and hip-hop and R&B have revealed fresh dominance: leapfrogging rock as the most popular genre in America, landing Hot 100 smashes with new regularity.

The Grammys are enacting their version of this story, following popular tastes in a lagging, stutter-step manner. In the past few years, critics and artists grumbled that something was amiss at the Recording Academy. Trend-making and acclaimed works largely made by artists of color were repeatedly passed over for white singers performing old routines: the gown-wearing balladeer, the sad guy with the guitar, the folkie troupe. Kanye West and Questlove complained, but so did Grammy shoo-ins like Adele and Macklemore. The Recording Academy’s reps tended to reply by saying the rules were the rules when it came to determining the winners. Finally, though, it changed the rules.

Ahead of the 2018 ceremony—airing at 8 p.m. on CBS this Sunday—Recording Academy members (around 14,000 musicians and industry types) could for the first time submit their ballots online rather than in the mail. Expand voting accessibility, the thought goes, and you expand who participates in ways that favor the new. “When I met younger voters and talked about the ballots going out in the U.S. mail, I got eye-rolls and sighs,” Bill Freimuth, the Recording Academy’s senior vice president of awards, told Billboard after announcing the change, which was accompanied by a few other rules tweaks (most notable among them that a committee of experts now ratifies the nominations in rap, contemporary instrumental, and New Age).

Whether or not internet democracy is responsible, the nominations for Sunday’s show in the “big four” general categories present a striking contrast from previous years. In Record of the Year and Song of the Year, none of the primary creators are white (some listeners may not realize that Julia Michaels, nominated for “Issues” in the Song category, is of Mexican-Puerto Rican descent). Only one white artist is represented in Album of the Year (Lorde) and in Best New Artist (Alessia Cara). Though the Grammys will forever be open to accusations of out-of-touchness, tastemakers aren’t griping too much about the grand snub this year—of Ed Sheeran—when there’s recognition for the biggest Spanish-language smash in U.S. history (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”) as well as young visionaries like the rapper Kendrick Lamar and Donald Glover’s funky Childish Gambino.