The No. 2 song in the country, Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” stands out in the charts in a few ways. There’s the sauntering, salsa-adjacent piano line. There’s the fact that Havana gets rhymed with East Atlanta repeatedly. And there’s Cabello’s singing, sultry but also unconcerned. It’s like she’s telling a story while lying on the couch and fiddling with her phone. Yet she’s also enunciating comprehensibly and staying locked to the rhythm. The hook trails off: “Na na na.” The topic is hot romance; the delivery is cool.

Cabello herself, at 20, stands out in the pop landscape for a few reasons. After leaving the world-conquering girl group Fifth Harmony under less-than-harmonious circumstances, she’ll be running the test of whether she can make like Beyoncé or Justin Timberlake and launch a solo career. As a Cuban American whose “Havana” took off during the reign of the historic Spanish-language hit “Despacito,” she’ll be held up as a leader in a new Latin pop crossover moment. But her debut, Camila, isn’t overpowered by the media narratives around it. It’s first a quality product of the modern pop machine, showing that the mood of the moment—understatement—can be reconciled with slick, singalong fun.

Anyone trying to describe the sound of the charts lately has to end up using words like hazy, drowsy, and gloomy. That musical mode’s arrival has correlated with the downfall of some big-lunged divas who once ruled. Theoretically, this would pose a problem for Fifth Harmony, essentially a diva supergroup that delivers brassy uplift and cardio-class pep. Which means Cabello’s late 2016 departure from the group may have been well-timed. Even though Camila was preceded by a few singles that didn’t connect and aren’t on the album, the singer and her team have successfully leaned into the moment.