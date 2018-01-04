The premise of Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World can be summed up in one famous word, uttered by the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty (Christopher Plummer) to the press regarding the kidnapping of his grandson Paul (Charlie Plummer) in 1973. How much would Getty, at that point the richest man alive, pay to have the teenage boy returned safely? “Nothing,” he says, almost chortling at the thought. It was a real-life moment that seems worthy of Greek tragedy, and it’s at the core of Scott’s dramatic re-creation of the kidnapping. After all, what could possibly motivate a man of such means to think something so callous?

That’s the question underlying this quasi-biopic, quasi-thriller, which touches on how Getty got his riches and his miserly nature, as well as on the broad beats of the kidnapping story. This is a fable about the poisonous quality of wealth, one that attempts to burrow into the mind of a man who’d publicly announce his disinterest in rescuing his own grandson. But the film spends too much time in the gummy details of Paul’s kidnapping, a disturbingly farcical series of events that saw him passed around by Italian gangsters like a faded trophy, when all of its best material involves the elder Getty’s recalcitrance.

All the Money in the World is destined to be remembered best for the unique story of its production, in which Kevin Spacey (who originally played Getty) was replaced with Plummer less than two months before the film’s release after a slew of sexual-assault allegations against Spacey. That Scott somehow managed to re-shoot every scene involving Getty is nothing short of miraculous given the methodical nature of movie production. Plummer’s role isn’t small—he’s all over this film. Still, it’s telling that the behind-the-scenes drama looms larger than the movie itself. All the Money in the World is watchable and at times quite gripping, but it’s little more than a middling entry in Scott’s long career.

The film begins with Paul’s kidnapping. A flaxen-haired 16-year-old living in Rome, Paul was the son of John Paul Getty Jr. (Andrew Buchan), an erstwhile heir to the Getty Oil empire who struggled with substance abuse and had divorced Paul’s mother Gail (Michelle Williams). So when Gail gets the ransom call, demanding $17 million for her son’s safe return, she has to petition her former father-in-law for help, not having a fortune of her own to tap. The only problem being that J. Paul Getty was not known for his generosity.