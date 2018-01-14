Nothing is more cyclical in Ali Smith’s half-finished quartet of seasonal novels than history, condemned to repeat itself over and over. In both 2017’s Autumn and this year’s Winter, Arthurian legend foreshadows Shakespeare, which predicts the horrors of World War II, whose traumas portend the anti-immigrant sentiment that led to Brexit. Somehow, though, there’s comfort as well as despair in the patterns of humanity. Arthur, a character in Winter, at one point cites the story of Cymbeline, “the one about poison, mess, bitterness, then the balance coming back. The lies revealed. The losses compensated.” If darkness is a constant in history, so is renewal.

Smith is conducting a remarkable experiment: responding to current events in something like real time, and creating works of fiction that are also kaleidoscopic investigations of British art and identity. Autumn, the first work in the quartet, was a dazzling, modernist feat of a novel, set amid the turmoil in Britain following the 2016 vote to leave the European Union, but jumping back and forth in time to explore the platonic relationship between Daniel Gluck, an elderly aesthete, and Elisabeth Demand, an art-history lecturer. Winter is set later that year, after the election of Donald Trump, in a political climate that seems even more chaotic. “God was dead: to begin with,” is how Smith begins. Romance is also apparently dead, as are chivalry, poetry, jazz, realism, history, decency, and family values. This bleak introduction is soon revealed to be one of Smith’s authorial tricks: She isn’t lamenting the state of modern civilization so much as tabulating results that come up for different search terms on Google. (Type “God is” into your browser and see what comes up.)

It’s a whimsical beginning that sets the tone for the rest of Winter, which leaps from surrealism to myth to the mundane (an early scene features a visit to the ophthalmologist) in discombobulating fashion. Just a few pages in, the character Sophia Cleves wakes up on Christmas Eve and says good morning to a disembodied head, which has been hovering in her presence for the last four days. The head is gentle, nonverbal, but insistent, bobbing around in Sophia’s sightline and tapping on the window when she tries to shoo it out of the house. It is “the size of a real child’s head, a smudged, dusty child streaked with green,” and when it sleeps, “lacy green growth” settles around its mouth and nose. Sophia, a cantankerous old woman, isn’t afraid of the head; she treats it with infinitely more kindness than she does any of the attached heads in her sightline.

Is this A Christmas Carol? Has the head come to Sophia to shock her out of her miserly ways? (During her successful career as a businesswoman, Sophia made a significant amount of money importing and selling new goods designed to look old, “household stuff that looks like it has a history”—another of Winter’s subtle hints that everything that goes around comes around. ) Partly, but partly not. Smith draws on a vast number of cultural works in Winter: Dickens and Cymbeline, but also Charlie Chaplin’s The Great Dictator, Elvis Presley’s G.I. Blues, the paintings of Cézanne, the legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, and, most significantly, the sculptures of Barbara Hepworth. There are so many clues and allusions and unattributed inclusions that it’s tempting to spend days trying to decode them all. There are also significant ties to Autumn: Arthur, Sophia’s son, works for S4A4, the mysterious security company building 10-foot-high fences in the earlier novel, and in one fragment of memory, Sophia has a profound encounter with a man who—judging by the Hepworth sculpture in his living room and his tender, puckish demeanor—would seem to be Autumn’s Daniel.